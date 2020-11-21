The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: From the history of cricket to the implications of AI on societies, sessions to look out for on Day 6

Readers can also look forward to a panel discussion with bestselling authors Andrei Kurkov, Markus Zusak and Milena Moser

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is all set to commence an exciting day 6 with a range of panel discussions, musicals and fascinating workshops. The fest will host prominent speakers like Ramachandra Guha, Miriam Margolyes, Chandra Bhan Prasad, and Parmesh Shahani among several others. The sessions will touch upon issues such as the growing significance of artificial intelligence, the economic expediency of building LGBT friendly workplaces, the history of cricket and the changing nature of the doctor-patient relationship.

In the morning, readers can look forward to a panel discussion with bestselling authors Andrei Kurkov, Markus Zusak, Milena Moser where they will explore the reasons for the rise of dark themes in novels written by young writers in a session titled No Birds Sing. Later in the day, the fest will host a panel discussion with lawyer Chandra Bhan Prasad, musician TM Krishna and writer Vijeta Kumar on the many manifestations of caste-based oppression in Indian society in a session moderated by journalist Sreenivasan Jain titled Cast Out Prejudice.

Toby Walsh, author of the bestselling novel 2062 The World AI Made, will engage in a conversation with author Madanmohan Rao about the implications of the dizzying advances in artificial intelligence on human societies around the world in a session titled Homo Digitals. In the evening viewers can look forward to the release of Guha’s latest book The Commonwealth Of Cricket followed by a conversation between Guha and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on India’s obsession with the sport. Finally, viewers can look forward to authors Shobha De, Emma Donoghue, Peter May and Roshan Ali discuss their latest books in a session titled Pandemic Tales.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.