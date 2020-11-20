The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: From Noam Chomsky to TM Krishna, authors and sessions to watch out for on Day 5

The fest will also be hosting poet Javed Akhtar and historian Rakhshanda Jalil

On the fifth day of The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest viewers can expect a stellar list of speakers from the fields of music, art, politics, literature and poetry. Aside from riveting panel discussions on some of the most pressing issues facing our world today, audience members can also attend fascinating workshops on the art of writing bestselling novels, and on scriptwriting gripping stories for OTT platforms. The events on Day 5 promise to appeal to a diverse range of sensibilities.

The day will begin with noted musician and author TM Krishna’s talk on deconstructing classical music by historically and politically contextualising canonical knowledge in a session titled Art, Politics and Society: Deconstructing Classical Music. Later in the day, authors Dilip D’Souza and Joy Ma will be sharing personal experiences and excerpts from their acclaimed book Deoliwallahs: The True Story of Indian-Chinese Internment which delves into the social consequences of the Foreigners Act, that was amended during India’s war with China in 1962, which effectively turned thousands of Indians of Chinese origin into enemies in their own land.

In the afternoon, eminent author Milena Moser will conduct an extensive workshop on how to start writing for budding writers in a session titled Writer’s Table: Start Writing, Keep Writing. The fest will also be hosting poet Javed Akhtar and noted historian Rakhshanda Jalil in a session titled Tata Literature Live! 2020 Poet Laureate. Finally, the day will conclude with the eminent professor of linguistics Noam Chomsky engaging in a conversation with historian Vijay Prashad on the two existential threats facing our world namely climate change and a possible nuclear war in a session titled On The Edge of Precipice.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.