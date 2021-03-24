The Paris Review: Senior New Yorker journalist Emily Stokes to be literary magazine's new editor

Art-and-culture

The Review was run for decades by founding editor George Plimpton and became known for its in-depth interviews on the writing process and for publishing early works by Philip Roth, Adrienne Rich and many others.

Emily Stokes will begin her new job as editor of The Paris Review in May. Image via Twitter@TheParisReview

New York: The Paris Review has a new editor, only the sixth since being founded in 1953, but its third since 2017. Emily Stokes, currently a senior editor at The New Yorker, succeeds Emily Nemens, who announced earlier this month that she was leaving to work on a new book.

“Emily (Stokes) will honor the Review’s tradition of discovery,” Mona Simpson, publisher of The Paris Review, said in a statement on 23 March. “I believe she’ll publish distinctive work in a distinctive way, with courage, subtlety, and style.”

The Review is known for publishing early works of writers like Philip Roth and Adrienne Rich. Images via Twitter@ProjectPLASE/ @InadeBree

Its leadership has changed far more frequently since he died in 2003. His immediate successor, Brigid Hughes, served for less than two years before being replaced by Philip Gourevitch. The Review was edited from 2010-2017 by Lorin Stein, who departed amid allegations of sexual harassment and was replaced by Nemens.

Stokes, 35, said in a statement that she had long admired the Review’s interviews and appreciated “the new and established” writers it had introduced to her. She begins her new job in May.

“After a year in which we have been alone and driven mad by the news, the Review’s mandate, to publish ‘the good writers and good poets, the non-drumbeaters and the non-axe-grinders,’ is a timely calling, and I am tremendously excited and grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

