The Friday List: From talks marking women's day to a workshop on building a terrace garden, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Nearly a year has gone by since the coronavirus pandemic first hit leading to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the illness. Months later, social distancing norms have continued to remain in place, work from home is the new normal for thousands across cities and much of life has shifted to the virtual space. Meanwhile, the need to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or the danger of being carriers has led to a leisure time that is largely a virtual experience. And even as we have eased out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a discussion on women in Indian art, an interactive play and Alankrita Shrivastava's Bombay Begums.

— Talks and panel discussions

An upcoming session brought about by AVID Learning is set to discuss the important role that women play in Indian art, engagement and art patronage. The virtual discussion, Female Agency in Art, will comprise artist and programme manager of the Students' Biennale, KBF Faiza Hasan, curator of St+art India Foundation Giulia Ambrogi, and art collector Feroze Gujral, in a session moderated by historian and professor Partha Mitter. The event, celebrating International Women's Day 2021, promises to touch upon a subject that is as vast as it is relevant and traces the trajectory of women artists in India and beyond. Through the course of the session, the speakers will illuminate the numerous contributions of women patrons and supporters towards the arts which have challenged the status quo and upended age-old belief systems.

When: 11 March (6 pm)

Delight, Devotion, and the Music of the Monsoon at the Mughal Court is an upcoming talk curated by Immersive Trails that dives into the research of the historian Katherine Schofield and her study of music in Mughal India. Schofield's field of study has been the music traditions of South Asia through which she has shed light on the intersections of politics, society and culture with music. In this talk, she will elaborate on the much celebrated and highly beautiful idea of music in monsoon, the relationship between music and the rain that drops to the ground along with the emotions that monsoon evokes. The virtual talk is something to look forward to for music lovers as Schofield will bring in all her insights spread across various traditions such as Hindustani classical and the music of the Mughal courts, making for a very engrossing lecture.

When: 5 March (6.30 pm)

Ahead of International Women's Day, the discussion, Freedom from Protection, set up by the Bangalore International Centre will tackle a topic that is urgent and audacious, that of women and their relationship with public spaces. In the discussion, sociologist Shilpa Phadke, journalist Sameera Khan and architect Shilpa Ranade will come together to discuss their book, Why Loiter? Women & Risk on Mumbai Streets with queer feminist educator and researcher Kush Patel. Published a decade ago, the central ideas covered in the book continue to be relevant to this day and the speakers will share their insight on how far the same issues have travelled and whether they have altered at all through the course of the last ten years.

When: 5 March (6.30 pm)

— Music and theatre

Brought forth by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai is the virtual screening of Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash in Concert, accompanied by Satyajit Talwalkar on the tabla. The sarod maestros will be seen in an excerpt from a 2018 recital at the Kommissarzhevskaya Theater in St Petersburg, Russia. Known for their distinct sonic range, the brothers carry forward the incredible legacy of their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and this concert will feature the musicians playing the Raga Bageshwari in a stunning duet. In times when live concerts are a rarity, this excerpt which showcases two prolific musicians on the virtual stage is definitely one to look forward to.

When: 6 March

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

An interactive play brought about by the Harkat Virtual Interactive Stage promises to be a thrilling journey in which the protagonist of the drama will involve his viewers in shaping the arc of his story. Created by Gulmohar Productions, the play Vismay is the story of a scientist who visits his village and when the time comes, cannot remember his way back. This loss of memory puzzles him and audiences are pulled into his deliberations as he tries to figure out what went wrong. During the play, he will ask his viewers for help and all the answers are to be found along the route on which he started his journey back. A thoroughly exciting experience of stepping onto the stage in the middle of a story to tie it together, Vismay promises to be a perfectly curated drama which will have its viewers hooked on to every scene.

When: 7 March (5 pm & 8 pm)

— Virtual poetry reading

For the first three Saturdays of every month, Prakriti Foundation hosts a poetry reading coupled with discussions on the inspirations and processes behind forming verses. This Saturday, Poetry with Prakriti will feature poet Indran Amirthanayagam, who writes in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Haitian Creole. Amirthanayagam has 19 books of poetry to his name and has also won the 1994 Paterson Poetry Prize for his poem, The Elephants of Reckoning. For budding poets and those interested in the craft, this virtual poetry reading by a prolific writer and editor is definitely a can't miss.

When: 6 March (7 pm)

— Workshop

An interesting workshop brought about by Daily Dump and My Dream Garden promises to equip participants with the basic skills and knowledge required to create a small, personal terrace garden. In the hour-long session, Become a Terrace Gardener, participants will learn how to kickstart what is also known as a rooftop or kitchen garden, grow a variety of produce and transform an empty space into a green, fresh terrace. The online workshop will also cover the basics of composting food waste which makes for rich manure along with some tips and tricks on growing organic vegetables and fruits.

When: 6 March (4 pm)

— Virtual museum tour

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai has set up a host of virtual tours for viewers to participate in as they comply with social distancing norms and remain away from public spaces. The online experience is in fact a live tour, with each one covering a different topic, from a tree trail of the museum to the anatomy of the weapons on show and the history of India. The talks are an attempt to open our minds to the vast history of the country and beyond as told through museum objects. A specially curated series of live walkthroughs that cover the spaces within the museum, this weekly session will be held for two months, until April, and is a must attend for all who wish to know more about India's collective history and heritage. This week, the topic will be Buddha and His Forms.

When: 10 March

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this women's day is the series Bombay Begums which traces the story of five ambitious women in the metropolis navigating their desires and disappointments. Featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur among others in the lead, the six-episode show directed by Alankrita Shrivastava promises to be an utterly audacious narrative which shapes powerful female voices and captures them in all their strengths and vulnerabilities. From a 12-year-old attaining puberty to a 49-year-old CEO of a private bank juggling her domestic duties as wife and mother, the series explores the diverse lives of women struggling to win their private battles in this bustling city.

When: 8 March

Where: Netflix

The second instalment in the Coming to America series is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. Based on the characters created by Eddie Murphy for the 1988 film, Coming 2 America will see the actor and stand-up comedian reprise his role as Prince Akeem, well now, King Akeem of Zamunda, and Arsenio Hall as Semmi, his best friend. Like the previous one, the sequel too will feature the duo leaving their lush and prospering kingdom to embark on another adventure that takes them across the globe to the borough of Queens in New York, this time to look for a long-lost son and heir. Tune in to what is sure to be a thoroughly hilarious and entertaining sequel, a light, quirky comedy, perfect for the weekend.

When: 5 March

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Arriving on ALTBalaji on International Women's Day is the series, The Married Woman, featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead. Based on the acclaimed novel A Married Woman by award-winning writer Manju Kapur, it follows the story of Astha, a married woman with a happy household who finds herself dissatisfied despite all she has. A chance encounter with the unconventional artist Peeplika blossoms into a friendship that helps her to discover what was missing from her life, at the cost of her marriage and family. As the drama unfolds so too the layers of patriarchy, desire and love are peeled open and Astha comes to reckoning with her identity. What promises to be a studied, nuanced gaze at marriage and relationships, The Married Woman is surely worth a watch.

When: 8 March

Where: ALTBalaji

A new film, Shirley, featuring Elizabeth Moss, Odessa Young and Logan Lerman is set to air on BookMyShow's streaming service. When the eponymous Shirley, a horror writer trying to piece together a novella meets a newly-wed couple, she decides to use their life as material for her story. Looking for inspiration to write, she invites them to stay with her and her husband and what unfolds is a blood chilling suspense as the writer unravels her own secrets and those of her muses pouring their stories onto the blank page.

When: 5 March

Where: BookMyShow