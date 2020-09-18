The Friday List: From Netflix's Ratched to folklore around supernatural cats, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

With the threat of the coronavirus a near persistent reality, most of the public events that have been taking place over the last few weeks have been steeped in the shadow of apprehension and gloom. So, while life has returned to a considerably normal pace, the necessity of staying at home to maintain social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19 has made our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we have begun to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: an online course on the Mahabharata, Netflix's Ratched and folk stories about supernatural cats.

— Virtual exhibit

This weekend, the Ishara Art Foundation is set to unveil its new exhibit, Every Soiled Page, featuring paintings, drawings, prints as well as a performance installation by artists including Anju Dodiya, Astha Butail and Sunil Padwal, among others. Curated by Sabih Ahmed, the exhibit will bring forth surfaces and materials "on which memories, traces, imprints and songs reside", while the performance installation will imbue readings, recitals, inscriptions and annotations into this artistic space. On display till December, Every Soiled Page promises to be a virtual tour which will take connoisseurs of art down forgotten memories and interesting places.

To view the virtual exhibit, click here.

When: 19 September to 19 December

— Talks and panel discussions

An online panel discussion brought about this Friday by Zubaan Projects is set to talk about Food Cultures in the Northeast to mark its 10th anniversary year as part of its ongoing Cultures of Peace festival. Organised in collaboration with the Heinrich Böll Foundation/ Stiftung, the theme of the festival for this quarter of 2020 is food and this discussion will be centred on the politics of food production and consumption in the northeastern part of India. Among the panelists will be Seno Tsuah, a community development leader and Amba Jamir, who has been working on resource management and conservation in Nagaland, in a conversation moderated by Dolly Kikon, a lecturer for the Anthropology and Development Programme at the University of Melbourne. For students of cultural anthropology, researchers and those interested in policies around food and nutrition, this panel discussion is sure to be an insightful session.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 September (2 pm)

Experiencing Indian Musical Traditions is an online session created by AVID Learning as part of its ongoing virtual programs which aim to continue the flow of conversations and ideas virtually during this period of social distancing. To be hosted on Monday evening, this session will have classical vocalist and director of the Indian Music Experience Museum, Manasi Prasad, as the host, in a talk which promises to walk audiences through the diverse musical traditions practiced in India and how to best appreciate these art forms. For connoisseurs of Indian classical art, this talk is the place to be.

When: 21 September

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

The Beatles in India, a session brought about by AVID Learning, is sure to be an interesting talk which explores the days that this hugely popular band spent in the country. Hosted by journalist and author Ajoy Bose, the session will dive into the experiences of this rock band formed in the 1960s in Liverpool and how they decided to come to India. What got John Lennon to Rishikesh, how did the band produce so many songs during this retreat and what is the musical culture that they left behind? Attend this talk to know more about The Beatles' life in India.

When: 23 September

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

This week, a wonderfully weird online session organised by Atlas Obscura is The Supernatural Cats of Japan in which author and folklorist Zack Davisson is set to talk about spooky felines. From the mysterious realm of kaibyō (supernatural cats) he will retrieve for audiences deep, intriguing secrets about these mysterious creatures elaborating on the subject using dozens of ukiyo-e prints taken from his book around these creatures. For cat lovers and Japanophiles and everyone interested in ominous folklore, this talk is definitely a must attend. This session is part of Atlas Obscura's Fan Favorites Week.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 21 September

Also among Atlas Obscura's Fan Favourites Week is the online talk, Every Penguin in the World. An informative discussion about the 18 different penguin species found across the globe, attending this session would mean taking a virtual tour through 20 years of photography and travel of author Charles Bergman amidst penguin habitats. Tracing his quest, which took him and his wife to remote islands and isolated locations, this session explores the natural habitats of these fascinating creatures and their ways of surviving extreme temperatures. From Galapagos to South Africa to Antarctica, venture on this adventure with Bergman right from the comfort of the couch.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 22 September

— Enroll for an online course

Writers Karthika Nair and Jai Arjun Singh have set up an online course, The Many Lives of the Mahabharata, which is an attempt to understand the treatment of the great epic and its references in popular culture. Spread over multiple 90-minute sessions, the course will cover aspects of the Mahabharata in films like Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug, through to the film version of Peter Brook's nine-hour play and BR Chopra's hugely popular TV series (revived during the lockdown!). Packed with discussions about the nuances of every character and the relationships between two figures such as Duryodhana-Karna or Amba-Shikhandi, the virtual classes are definitely the place to be for all interested in the stories of the Mahabharata that have been told and retold countless times through generations.

(This is a paid online course.)

To know more and register, click here.

When: 20 September (7 pm)

— Plays and music

Even as theatres remain shut, a live virtual play is definitely something to look forward to. Firstpost has collaborated with several theatres and improve artists to bring forth FirstAct, a series of short performance pieces, with a Zoom conference call as their stage. This Friday, FirstAct will be showcasing Salt, the story of a family living in a slum in Bengaluru. Directed by MD Pallavi and written by Abhishek Majumdar, the online performance is a conversation between three women — a mother and two daughters — who are coping with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on their lives by telling each other stories and pretending to have food on their plates. Tune in this Friday evening to catch theatre artists depicting the collateral damage that has befallen the impoverished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: 18 September (7 pm)

Where: Firstpost's Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram pages

As part of its ongoing virtual programs which showcase pre-recorded performances by prominent artists of Indian and global music, Royal Opera House, Mumbai will be screening the recital, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash in Concert, this Saturday. Featuring excerpts from the duo's performance at the 2020 Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, the concert will have the sarod maestros bringing to life the polarities of continuity and change, of tradition and innovation through the soulful strumming of their musical instruments. Lyrical and dynamic, the music of the two prolific artists takes to the screen a legacy trickled down through seven generations. Tune in this weekend to immerse in the musical renditions of the sarod produced by the two exponents.

When: 19 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

To ward off mid-week blues and rejuvenate an overworked spirit, the Royal Opera House, Mumbai will showcase World Record Tribute to Abbaji, a recital by the tabla maestro Anuradha Pal performed at the 2018 Smrutigandh festival celebrating Ustad Allah Rakha's centenary year. In memory of her guru, Pal brought to the stage 217 tabla players in one performance to create a world record and pay homage to one of the most revered tabla artists across the world. Tune in this Wednesday to witness the grand spectacle orchestrated by Pal in honour of her mentor and teacher.

When: 23 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this Wednesday is the film Enola Holmes starring Henry Cavill and Milly Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame — the story of an amateur teen sleuth trying to outsmart her elder brother and help a runaway lord. The famous detective Sherlock Holmes and his brother Mycroft must watch out for their sister as she tries to find her missing mother in this adaptation of Nancy Springer's novel. Mysterious and funny in turns, Enola Holmes promises to be an utterly entertaining film perfect for unwinding after a long work-from-home day.

When: 23 September

Where: Netflix

Also releasing this Friday is the first season of the Netflix original Ratched, the story of a nurse working at a leading psychiatric hospital, the origin story of the character Mildred Ratched of the 1962 Ken Kesey novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Set in 1947, it features Sarah Paulson in the titular role and tells the story of a nurse's gradual shift into a bitter and jaded human who ultimately turns into a full-fledged monster for the patients at the asylum. An American psychological horror show, Ratched promises to be that dark and thrilling experience which is definitely worth a binge this weekend.

When: 18 September

Where: Netflix

Netflix will also drop the Alankrita Srivastava film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare this Friday featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead. A middle class disillusioned wife in Delhi harbouring a secret and a young girl who has moved from rural India to the city, the two cousins Dolly and Kajal navigate through the complexes and dramas of a dysfunctional relationship to eventually understand each others' stories and struggles. Tune in to Netflix this weekend to dip into the sisterhood of this unlikely character duo.

When: 18 September

Where: Netflix

