The Friday List: From NCPA's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to a discussion on Rajasthani miniature painting, your weekly calendar of virtual events

As many as six months have passed since the lockdown was brought into effect to battle the coronavirus crisis and even though life has resumed its normal pace, the pandemic looms overhead, a clear and persistent danger. Amidst it all, public spaces continue to remain closed with social distancing and the need to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So even as we have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: NCPA's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, reimagining Antigone in the coronavirus lockdown and a discussion with grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

— On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will be screening a rendition of the renowned bhajan, Vaishnava Janato, performed by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) featuring Hariprasad Chaurasia. Brought about in association with Vrindavan Gurukul, the recital will pay tribute to Gandhi on 2 October in this musical interpretation from SOI coupled with the soulful notes produced by Chaurasia to create a calming, mesmerising effect on the listeners. Tune in to NCPA's recital this week to immerse in the melodious notes of Chaurasia's flute.

When: 2 October

Where: NCPA's YouTube channel

Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya and Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai have brought about the virtual session, Peed Parayi Jaane Re, an online concert to mark the 151st birth anniversary of the 'father of the nation'. Vocalists Pavithra Chari and Upagna Pandya will be accompanied by Shantanu Herlekar on harmonium and Abhimanyu Herlekar on the tabla, producing soulful verses in remembrance of the Mahatma. Following the concert will be a dedication to Gandhi titled B is for Bapu: Gandhi in the Art of the Child in Modern India and will feature a digital project by professor Sumathy Ramaswami. For kids and adults alike, these two virtual events are definitely must attend to understand Gandhi's influence on the contemporary world.

To know more and access the link to the session, click here.

When: 2 October (3.30 pm and 4.15 pm)

What Gandhi Means to Us Today is yet another discussion which will be hosted to mark Gandhi's birth anniversary, an online event organised by the Bangalore International Centre. Cultural historian Tridip Suhrud and professor Chandan Gowda will be seen discussing why Gandhi's teachings should mean anything to us, whether this figure continues to be remembered because of his reaffirmation of our capacity for self-rule or his lessons in walking the path of non-violence or whether his presence in our minds has endured because of his faith in youthful innovation and steadfastness. A thoroughly interesting session, the talk promises to dive into these and many other aspects to explore concerns about Gandhi in his time and ours.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 2 October (5 pm)

— Talks and panel discussions

The third session of the ongoing Tata Literature Live! Sports Yatras series is set to feature India's first grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to talk about his autobiography, Mind Master: Winning Lessons from a Champion's Life. The grandmaster will be joined by co-author and Sports Writer at ESPN Susan Ninan in a conversation with sports historian and curator of the Sports Yatras series, Boria Majumdar. While the book describes some of the greatest triumphs of the chess player, the talk will be an engaging session which brings forth interesting facets of Anand's journey as a chess superstar. For chess players and fans of the game, this session is definitely a must attend.

When: 2 October (6 pm)

Where: Tata Literature Live's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Artist and art historian Varunika Saraf, Rajasthani miniaturist R Vijay and founder of the Anant Art Gallery, Mamta Singhania will come together in the talk, Rajasthani Miniature Painting: Tradition & Continuity this weekend to discuss this age-old art form and map a future for its practice. Brought forth by Sahapedia as part of the project Roots of Rajasthan, this panel discussion promises to be an interesting live event which delves deep into traditional arts from the region and explores its continued relevance in the contemporary world. For artists and connoisseurs of Indian artistic practices, this session is definitely a must attend.

To know more and register for the event, click here.

When: 4 October (5 pm)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has been hosting virtually the Ragamala series under the aegis of its Museum on Wheels outreach initiative and this week's episode is set to feature percussionists Gino Banks and Ojas Adhiya. In keeping with the theme of the digital conversation, the talk will dive into understanding how sounds lead to musical notes, what are some of the intriguing facets of Indian musical instruments and the melodies they produce and explore the musical journeys of the two artists. For connoisseurs, amateur musicians and enthusiasts, this session will definitely be an insightful experience, much like the earlier episodes which dug deep into the ragas of Hindustani music.

When: 7 October (6 pm)

Where: CSMVS' YouTube channel

Through its Joy of Giving Week which will be conducting a series of workshops and screenings across a range of topics including dance, music and puppetry, NCPA, Mumbai aims to introduce more and more youngsters to diverse art forms making them accessible to as many kids as possible. One of the sessions set-up for the week is The Cultural Diet — An Artists Guide to consuming the arts by Bruce Guthrie in which the director will be seen talking about how one can grow as an artist, research for a specific project, consume art and culture in a practical and informative manner while developing one's pallet through a continued and planned exposure to the arts. For amateurs, connoisseurs and those interested in writing about appreciating art and culture, this session is the very place to be.

Download the Enguru app to register for this event.

When: 4 October (7 pm)

— Music and plays

What could be a more exciting prospect than watching a play staged on Zoom by an all-teen cast? Pomegranate SWERVE is set to present two shows of Antigone 24 X 7, a reimagination of Sophocles' play written circa 500 BC and presented entirely by young adult actors and writers. What has the daughter of Oedipus and the protagonist of the play been doing during the lockdown? The young actors put on the garb of the ancient Greek characters in Antigone's narrative to find out what she has been up to in a world rife with curfews and isolation. Following the play will be a virtual conversation with the cast and director, a group of artists who have performed the original play at several points in their teenage years, growing up with these immortal characters. This online event is definitely worth a watch.

To know more and get your ticket, click here.

When: 3 & 4 October (5 pm)

Syndicate of Seducers: An Evening of Spanish Operetta is a screening brought forth by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai which will showcase zarzuela, a traditional Spanish lyric-dramatic genre. An excerpt featuring the well-known composition, El Trust de los Tenorios, promises to be a sight to behold as it blends Spanish musical theatre, spoken scenes, dances, songs and verse in great dramatic form. Pianist Ruben Sanchez Vieco, music director Roc Fargas Castells, who will be seen conducting a chamber orchestra of 18 instrumentalists, and stage director Yashraj Jadhav are among the consortium of talented artists to bring forth the 1910 operatic composition to contemporary audiences.

When: 3 October (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

MadRasana, an initiative which curates Carnatic music concerts along with conversations between prolific artists of the genre is set to bring forth its latest concert this Friday. MadRasana's YouTube channel will showcase the virtual recital, Super Heavy Ultra Magic, featuring artists Anantha R Krishnan and Abhishek Raghuram in a mridangam duet performance. The sharp and clear tones of the mridangam will produce an alternative take on the sounds created in a tala cycle through this multilayered composition. Sure to present connoisseurs with an exciting new experience, this mridangam virtual recital is definitely a can't miss.

When: 2 October (6 pm)

Where: MadRasana's YouTube channel

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this week is the film Serious Men, an adaptation of a book by Manu Joseph of the same name. Directed by Sudhir Mishra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, it follows the story of an underprivileged father who chooses to uplift his status by capitalising on the fame of his son, a boy-genius great at math. The film provides a critical insight into the aspirations of this poor man, who in fact stands in for a generation of aspirational but deprived Indians while also creating a suspenseful narrative of secrets that start dismantling the fragile world this father has put together. Coupled with an interesting narrative and Siddiqui's excellent performance, Serious Men is definitely worth a watch.

When: 2 October

Where: Netflix

Amazon Prime Video is set to drop Nishabdham this Friday, a suspense thriller featuring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty. A Tamil-Telugu bilingual feature directed by Hemant Madhukar, it revolves around the death of a world renowned cellist who is found murdered in a house that is supposedly haunted. And the first-hand witness: a mute girl (Shetty) who can communicate only in sign language. The suspense begins to unravel when a team of investigators and the musician's friends decide to find out whether the murder is in fact the work of a supernatural being. For fans of the thriller and mystery genre, the film is definitely the perfect watch for a weekend night in.

When: 2 October

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Arriving on ZEE Plex this Friday is the comedy-action film Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead. When childhood friends Pooja and Blackie are torn apart, each one grows up in difficult circumstances where Blackie becomes a clever, street-smart Taxi driver and Pooja winds up working as a bar dancer. Trouble ensues when Pooja runs away with a lot of money and employs Blackie's help to take her to freedom, promising him a ton of wealth in return. What follows is a chase, a crazy ride and mayhem to track down the two runaways. Tune in this weekend to watch what promises to be a very entertaining film.

When: 2 October

Where: ZEE Plex

Also arriving on Netflix this week is the film Hubie Halloween, a suspense-comedy featuring Adam Sandler. This Halloween month, Sandler will be seen portraying the role of a devoted community volunteer, an eccentric who is always the subject of his fellow neighbours and friends' pranks. But what happens when he finds himself caught in a real murder investigation, in the hunt for a real murderer? In what is sure to be a thoroughly entertaining flick, Sandler as the eponymous Hubie will bring to audiences some real bouts of laughter and good cheer with a healthy dose of fear in anticipation of Halloween. This Wednesday catch Hubie Halloween, the funniest watch to ward off mid-week blues right from the comfort of home.

When: 7 October

Where: Netflix

