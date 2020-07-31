The Friday List: From Juggernaut's Silent Book Club to Jim Sarbh and Bruce Guthrie conversing about theatre, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and fall, yet life is slowly picking up where it left off. But precautions need to be taken in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining social distancing and the necessity of staying at home keeps on making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So even as we have begun to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: Jim Sarbh in conversation with Bruce Guthrie, a silent book club and Vidya Balan's Friday release, Shakuntala Devi.

— Talks and panel discussions

Actor and theatre artist Jim Sarbh will be seen in conversation with director Bruce Guthrie this Saturday in the talk, The Actor-Director Collaboration brought about by the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai. In what promises to be a thoroughly insightful virtual chat, the duo, who have previously worked on productions like Sea Wall and Constellations, will be talking about their careers in theatre as well as their experiences of working on the two plays. Featuring two artists having a remarkable understanding of their art form, the session is a peek into all the work put in before a play is taken to the stage, making it a must-attend for all theatre practitioners.

When: 1 August (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's Instagram

As part of the second edition of its Sustainability NOW series, AVID Learning will bring about this week an online panel discussion on Technology for Greener Living to discuss the need of leveraging technology for a green future. Brought about with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), the discussion will feature APRO Greentech's Abhijeet Sirkar, Karo Sambhav's founder Pranshu Singhal, Managing Director of STEP, Jyoti Palekar, and BRND Studio's Sudhir Bhatia who will be seen talking about the systems and pathways devised by professionals to carve out a more sustainable and greener model for the future. For those interested in environment protection and in understanding methods undertaken to work towards more eco-friendly living, this conversation is the place to be.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 6 August (6 pm)

The last session of India Culture Lab's ongoing Mission Possible: Conversations on the Breakthroughs of Indian Women in STEM will be held as this month ends with Afrah Shafiq's talk on the transgressive potential of women’s domestic labour and its connection to cybernetics and code. The session will also witness an intersection of STEM fields and arts with musician and activist Vidya Shah showcasing a virtual performance that tells the story of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through the ages. Women and girls have the opportunity to immerse themselves in stories of other scholars persevering in the hard sciences through this final programme in the series.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 31 July (7 pm)

— Virtual reading room

Finding a good book to read and then enjoying a few moments away from the screen to simply immerse in those pages can prove a tough task, especially because of our reduced attention spans. But social distancing and staying at home for long hours can in fact kick the habit of reading into gear. Juggernaut Books has flagged off a new weekly initiative, the Silent Book Club in which readers can log in for an hour of uninterrupted author-led reading. Every Saturday features a new author who will pick a new theme for the hour accompanied by a short Q&A session. This week will host writer Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan and the theme will be Re-reading. The books recommended for the session are classics such as works by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, Kafka and more. Participate in this silent reading session with fellow bookworms and don't forget to BYOB (bring your own book)!

To know more and register, click here.

When: 1 August (7 pm)

Six speakers will come together in the session, Glorious Past, Glorious Future?, organised by the Bangalore International Centre to talk about the day-to-day realities of maintaining landscapes and heritage sites. As environmental conversation becomes the need of the hour, the session is set to take its participants on a virtual tour of what constitutes as taking care of natural and cultural subjects which each of the speakers are engaged in conserving. All those keen on knowing how such processes work, this virtual session through the landscapes of Hampi, Nagarahole National Park, Gulf of Mannar and Rushikulya is a must-attend.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 4 August (6.30 pm)

— Streaming this week

After an alternatively cringe-worthy, funny and sombre experience of watching a certain show on arranged marriages and the discussions and memes that have followed, take a 180-degree turn this Friday and tune in to watch a new whodunnit streaming on Netflix, Raat Akeli Hai. Starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film follows the story of a small-town cop who finds himself investigating the murder of a politician.

When: 31 July

Where: Netflix

Also arriving on Amazon Prime Video this Friday is a biopic on the famed mathematics teacher, the "mental calculator", Shakuntala Devi. Starring Vidya Balan as the titular character, the film traces the story of this mathematics expert as she navigates the various obstacles that stand in her way as a woman practising mathematics and as a teacher trying to ease calculations for her students and make them understand the world of numbers. Forgoing a theatrical release in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now release online making it a lovely watch for a weekend evening.

When: 31 July

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Jokes, laughs and innocent humour can well be the comic relief that is much-required in these rather serious and grim weeks as the world copes with a health crisis. Bringing in a healthy dose of laughter and comedy is the upcoming Disney + Hotstar release, Lootcase, starring Rasika Dugal, Kunal Khemu and Ranvir Shorey. In Lootcase, Khemu stumbles upon a bag full of cash and what follows is a comic chase as an honest cop, a gangster and a politician are all on his trail to retrieve the money. Packed with laughs, the film is a must-watch to ward off gloomy moods and keep up those positivity levels.

When: 31 July

Where: Disney + Hotstar

After the massive success of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, URI: The Surgical Strike, another screen adaptation of the 2016 Uri attacks and the surgical strike that followed, is the upcoming series Avrodh, starring Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi and Vikram Gokhale among others. Based on the book India's Most Fearless by authors Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor, the nine-episode series is set to showcase the detailed planning that went into executing the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LOC).

When: 1 July

Where: SonyLIV

— Interactive sessions

Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home series is set to flag off a monthly show, Tyler Thrasher Wonder Hour, which is filled with interactions with this botanist, chemist, crystal grower and activist who has been experimenting in myriad fields including taxidermy, geology and has been inventing new ways to catalogue plants. Atlas Obscura's host, Eric Grundhauser takes a tour of Thrasher's latest projects as the two talk to audiences about his stories and experiences, play games and leave a trail of 'edutainment' behind. The debut session launching this series is on the exciting topic, Poisonous Plants. The conversation is set to be around deadly succulents and how some can even be good for you!

To know more and register, click here.

When: 6 August

In its Weird Homes Tour: Living With The Things You Love, Atlas Obscura will take audiences on a tour of the home of Steve Wiman, the owner of an iconic vintage store in Austin, Texas, which has been described as a collection of collections. Carved stone books, mother and child figurines, hand made Christmas ornaments, Mexican clay bird wall pockets are only some objects that live in Wiman's house. This week, take a tour of some of the collectibles in this antique store owner's home which might just be an inspiration to start a collection of your own!

To know more and register, click here.

When: 4 August

— Film screenings

Bangalore International Centre (BIC) has been screening Chitegu Chinte: A Restless Corpse, a film that follows the story of a superstar in his newly fashioned life as a politician. Set in a fictitious country called Gajadweepa, the film, directed by MS Sathyu, is a parody of the time it was made in and uses multiple tropes and elements from popular culture to fashion it into an enduring allegorical satire.

To know more and watch the film, click here.

When: 24 July to 31 July

