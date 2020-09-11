The Friday List: From Cavalli's music to touring the world through 80 trees, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

As we ease into the new normal, so do we continue our tryst with online events, programs and concerts. We have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions but our leisure time has largely become a virtual experience. And in keeping up with social distancing norms to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: tracing the history of Carnatic music, a talk on how different alcohols were discovered and Cavalli's compositions performed by The Swan Consort.

— Music

Brought about by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai as part of its online programs is an excerpt from a recital performed by the Many Roots Ensemble at the 2020 Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Featuring evolving collaborative music, the 30-minute-long archived concert incorporates strands from various genres such as jazz, folk, funk, reggae and more with varied musicians discovering the many roots and backgrounds of so many distinct styles. Tune in to catch this online concert in which the ensemble seamlessly blends together diverse sounds which transcend cultures, borders and generations to produce an invigorating effect.

When: 12 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

The Swan Consort will also be seen in recital this week presenting a program of sacred music composed by the Venetian artist, Francesco Cavalli. Recorded at London's Holy Trinity Church Rotherhithe in August 2020, the choir ensemble will present Cavalli Musiche Sacre: Music from a time of Plague, particularly relevant to our time. As we battle the coronavirus pandemic, so did the 17th century Italy — when Cavalli wrote his music — find itself engulfed in plague outbreaks, disease and death. The composer himself witnessed great tragedy including the death of friends and colleagues, confinement and loss of employment. One of the first composers of the opera, he infused pathos and joy into his music and wrote psalms with great sensitivity and unconventional settings for the service of Vespers. Plug into this recorded recital to enjoy the music of Cavalli as performed by The Swan Consort.

When: 16 September

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

Songs of Devotion and Ecstasy is a concert that seeks to celebrate the Varkari tradition through bhajan, a musical rendering of verses seeped in devotion. Performed by singer-priest Avadhoot Gandhi, the recital was recorded live at a temple in Alandi near Pune and will showcase a musical tradition that has trickled down through generations within the Varkari Sampradaya. Saint-poets of the bhakti movement have left behind a multitude of verses which are used not only to evoke the cultural and spiritual fervour of Maharashtra's varkari tradition but also to impart social messages among the people. Tune in to this mesmerising performance this weekend to dive into the music and faith extolled in Gandhi's bhajans.

Tickets for this event are available on Insider.in.

When: 12 September (7 pm)

— Talks

Through its ongoing online sessions, AVID Learning will also be screening the talk, The Future of Folk and Tribal Art by Rasika Kajaria, the co-founder and director of Tribal Art Form (TAF) and director of Exhibit320. The session promises to be an insight into what it means to shape a future for traditional folk forms such that they remain relevant to an age complete with technology, social media and a vast playing field for the arts. For those interested in learning more about folk and tribal art forms, their enduring presence in our culture and the way for a future in which they continue to thrive, this is the place to be.

When: 14 September (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

In yet another online talk titled Creative Dignity: The Future of Crafts Post-COVID, speaker Latika Khosla will walk audiences through the impact of the coronavirus on the world of art and explain the kind of scenario that can be predicted for this field once the pandemic blows over. The Founder-Director of Freedom Tree Design, Khosla's talk is sure to be an informative digital session in which the speaker dives into the field of crafts which, like most other forms of art and livelihoods, has suffered tough blows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: 16 September (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

In this Friday's edition of Atlas Obscura's Accidental Discoveries, host Kelly Reidy will take her audiences down a rabbit hole of adventures and mishaps to explore the circumstances which led to the creation of one of the choicest beverages: alcohol! From unexpected results to missed targets, the storyteller, performer and rogue scientist will discuss the circumstances and consequences surrounding these discoveries and the wacky mishaps that might've led to some of the most celebrated beverages. So grab a drink and tune in from the comfort of the couch to know more about how different kinds of alcohols came to be.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 11 September

— Attend an online summit

Rise Or Fall Together: The OneShared.World Interdependence Summit 2020 has been set up by AVID Learning this week to explore the role of mutual interdependence and shared ecosystems in overcoming difficulties brought on not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by other persisting issues like climate change, inequality and systemic global poverty. Staging online performances by artists such as the opera star Renee Fleming, Australian Sikh rap artist L-Fresh the LION, and talks by prominent figures like David Nabarro, World Health Organisation's COVID-19 co-ordinator and Enric Sala, environmentalist and National Geographic Explorer, the virtual summit promises to be an absolutely interesting and informative event that probes into critical, pressing issues while also celebrating the beauty and vivacity of global art forms.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 17 September (9 am)

— Panel discussions

In its fourth episode of the Art Defined Today (A.R.T.) series, AVID Learning along with Kalakaari Haath. Inc has brought forth the discussion, Contemporising Traditional Skills in the New Age. Curator and writer Mayank Mansingh Kaul, director at Ojas Art, Anubhav Nath, Chief Mithaiwala of Bombay Sweet Shop, Girish Nayak and creative director of Melange, Sangita Kathiwada will come together in a panel which will converse about innovations in tradition and revisiting the vast canon of art to explore how it would look in the coming age. The live online panel discussion will also attempt to find what this cannon includes in its purview of skilled creative output making it a must attend for all involved in work around traditional art forms.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 17 September (6 pm)

For all connoisseurs of Carnatic music, The World in Carnatic Music is definitely a must attend event this Friday, brought about by the Bangalore International Centre in collaboration with The International Music and Arts Society (IMAS). In a panel discussion comprising musicians Srinivas Reddy, Sumathi Krishnan and Deepti Navaratna, the online event will explore the genre of Carnatic music, its identity in post-colonial India and its hybrid past which has witnessed the trickling of Hindustani 'khyal' and musicological ideas of the middle-east and Central Asia into the Carnatic thought. From its practice in temples to the courts of southern rulers to its elevation as a classical genre, explore the history of Carnatic music in this utterly interesting session.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 11 September (6.30 pm)

Around the World in 80 Trees is an online event brought forth by the Bangalore International Centre in which author Jonathan Drori will be in conversation with scientists Divya Mudappa and TR Shankar Raman to highlight how trees play a role in every part of human life. From the banyan in India to the cedar in Lebanon, the tour will take many stops through the lime trees of Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard, streets in 19th century London which were paved with Australian eucalyptus wood, and the redwood forests of California. Organised with WorldLit, Bangalore Literature Festival’s digital literary platform, the discussion will definitely be an interesting journey of the world through beautiful trees which offer both, inspiration and sanctuary.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 12 September (5 pm)

— Virtual exhibit

An ongoing virtual exhibit on Instagram, Family Albums from Ladakh, brought about by the Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation is an interesting initiative which explores the cultural complexities of the region and how the advent of photography would change representations for the locals. With the photo exhibit, natives vet the intersection of memory, identity and origin in the face of reinvention. On the 'gram' this week, take a peek at these changing histories, from a woman making bread to a couple welcoming the birth of their first child to the last Aksakal of the Central Asian Trade.

Tap this link to view the full virtual exhibit.

Also read — Family Albums From Ladakh: Nostalgia and memory converge in a rare examination of the 'Ladakhi' identity

— Streaming this week

Arriving at Zee5 this week is the film, Tiki Taka, adapted from a Bengali comedy, Khelechi Ajgubi. Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who also features as the lead, the film follows the story of a Senegalese footballer Khelechi, who comes from Africa to West Bengal to meet with a mafia called PK. While he also comes to India to take part in a football match, he instead finds himself caught in a series of unlikely, comical encounters. Tune in to Zee5 this weekend to catch this light-hearted comedy.

When: 11 September

Where: Zee5

The second season of Criminal: UK will land on Netflix this week, in which each episode features a standalone case as police officers interrogate a suspect and viewers have only the interrogation room and the testimony of the accused to figure out if he is truly guilty. With stellar actors like Kunal Nayyar and Kit Harrington essaying the role of the suspects locked in interrogation, Season 2 of the series promises to be an exciting peek at four new cases, four new suspects and one interrogation room to crack the case wide open. This week, tune in to this show on Netflix for a healthy dose of suspense, thrill and mystery.

When: 16 September

Where: Netflix

Also arriving on Netflix this week is the film, The Devil All The Time which follows the story of a young man trying to protect his loved ones in a postwar backwoods town brimming with corruption and brutality. Filled with sinister characters in an ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Bill Skarsgård, the film adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's novel by the same name promises to be a psychological thriller which will have audiences sitting on the edge of their seats. Dive into the town of Knockemstiff in Ohio as Holland essaying the role of the protagonist Arvin Russell struggles to fight the evil forces threatening his family.

When: 16 September

Where: Netflix

— Virtual classes and workshops

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has launched Animal Chronicles, an eight-week-long workshop for children which dives into the presence of animals in ancient and medieval art, literature and architecture and the threats to the natural ecosystems today. From extinct and endangered species to exploring fossils to discussing biodiversity, the course will be divided into several modules conducted through weekly sessions every Friday for kids and young adults in the age group of seven to 16. The online classes conducted via the Enguru app are sure to be a fascinating undertaking for children, while also working as a good break from virtual schools and homework.

Install the Enguru app here to register for the event.

When: 11 September to 6 November (11 am & 4 pm)

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai has organised along with HSBC a live workshop on The Convergence of Digitization and the Arts and will have Kathak danseuse Keerthi Kumar showing audiences the ropes of conducting performances and organising conferences using a mix of household equipment and subscription software in these times of the pandemic. Part of a series of workshops, Kumar's dialogue this weekend will cover a range of subjects from re-looking at monetisation, acoustic and lighting methods and remodelling teaching methodologies to suit the digital medium. For practitioners of dance, music and other performing arts, this session is definitely a must-attend as it promises to dive into the most relevant concern for artists today: how to keep on performing and showcasing their art at a time when theatres and open spaces continue to remain closed for live events.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 12 September (3.30 pm)

Also read — Coronavirus outbreak: A database of books, performances, courses available online in these times of social distancing