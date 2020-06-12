The Friday List: From Atlas Obscura's pickling class to Thespo's clown workshop, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

Slowly and rather unsteadily, we have entered the 'unlock' phase but social distancing and the necessity of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic will keep on making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. And even as we begin to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment will continue to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: some pickling, some tips on putting together a poetry manuscript and a clown workshop.

— Streaming this week

If you thought you had seen it all during the coronavirus crisis — quarantine, lockdown, travel restrictions and a crumbling economy — think again. Because filmmakers and directors are prepared to forfeit box office collections and shift to digital releases of their films as theatres continue to remain shut to the public. Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which was touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020 will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video India as opposed to its theatrical release which was scheduled for April. On this stay-at-home Friday, catch Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky satirical tale of an elderly landlord (Amitabh Bachchan) and his tenant (Ayushmann Khurrana) on the first day of its release.

When: 12 June

Where: Amazon Prime Video

For those who can stomach a suspense thriller with subtitles, Netflix is also set to release the first season of The Woods, a Polish show which follows the story of a prosecutor who discovers evidence on the body of a homicide victim which has possible links to his sister's disappearance 25 years ago. Adapted from Harlen Coben's novel of the same name, the first season of the series promises to be a dark and ominous mystery perfect for a weekend binge.

When: 12 June

Where: Netflix

Also releasing on Netflix this Friday is the Spike Lee film, Da 5 Bloods, revolving around four African American veterans who return to Vietnam decades after the war is over to find their squadron leader's remains. What they are also looking for is a stash of gold which they hid together as the war raged on around them. Starring Chadwick Boseman and Jonathan Majors among others, the war drama shows not only the inhuman exploits of conflict but also the immorality of the Vietnam War.

When: 12 June

Where: Netflix

— Panel discussions and workshops

Memes are everywhere on social media. Creative, funny and utterly entertaining artworks, they are simultaneously a source of fun and a tool used for social and cultural commentary. But how do we define a meme and how does it thrive in the contemporary cultural space created with the advent of the internet and social media? A digital panel discussion organised by AVID Learning and TIFA Working Studios, the first in their Art Redefined Today (A.R.T) series, is set to unpack meme-making in the session, Meme Art and Art Engagement in the Post-Internet World. Moderated by illustrator Abhijeet Kini, the panel will be comprised of #ArtWorldMeme's Abhinit Khanna, curator of the Meme Regime at TIFA Working Studios, Anuj Nakade and meme-maker Nivedita Bansal.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 June (6 pm to 7.30 pm)

The youth theatre movement, Thespo has collaborated with Peter Gould, a playwright and a professor of Spanish, Shakespeare and clown theory among other subjects, to conduct the online workshop, Clown Dharma, for young theatre-makers under the age of 25. For theatre enthusiasts, this is the place to be to think like a clown, see like a clown and imagine the world as a clown! Gould, a solo clown performer, will take his participants through a three-day programme that will teach them his signature 'problem-solving clown' style based on the Four Noble Truths of Buddhism. Unleash your funny bones in this interactive and engaging workshop and learn how to create your own clown sketch from the comfort of home.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 15, 16, 17 June (6.30 pm to 8 pm)

If this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise, being generous with time which has been used for writing, creative thinking and imagination, then a workshop organised by HarperCollins Publishers in association with Little Black Book is the place to tune into for figuring out what the next step is in getting that collection of poems, those thought-provoking essays and that manuscript published and out on the stands. The workshop, Putting Together First Poetry Manuscript will provide answers to questions such as how many poems can go into a collection, what constitutes a good poem, who is the target audience and more, making it especially useful for those struggling with putting together an assortment of work.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 14 June (2 pm to 3 pm)

This event has limited seating.

— Plays, dance and music

Royal Opera House:

For connoisseurs of music who have been missing out on the experience of catching a live show on weekends, Royal Opera House's programme on Saturday promises to be reminiscent of the magic of watching a recital come alive on stage. The session will showcase a pre-recorded 30-minute programme featuring excerpts from the World String Project brought about by sitarist and music composer Imran Khan, which would fill the home with soulful strains of string instruments.

When: 13 June (6 pm)

The opera house's excerpts from previous events and concerts showcased on its digital and social media platforms are the perfect mid-week respite after a strenuous work from home day. Wednesday's session will feature The Crossing: An Indo-Polish Contemporary Dance Collaboration showcasing choreography by Ashley Lobo. An engaging 30-minute recital, this is a must-watch for dance aficionados missing out on the palpable excitement of live performances and also an opportunity to uninhibitedly sway to the beats of the music.

When: 17 June (6 pm)

In its ongoing FirstAct series, a digital presentation of plays staged on the Zoom app, Firstpost presents, Abey Yaar this Friday in collaboration with the theatre group OGLAM. The shows, which feature theatre and improv artists are enacted and recorded entirely on Zoom, in keeping with the social distancing norms. This week, theatre group OGLAM's Abey Yaar will tell the story of one birthday, a Zoom call and the secrets hidden behind the five screens that come together for an innocent occasion. The play is an attempt to delve into the minds of the so-called 'urban, woke cognoscenti' and explore their thoughts on socio-cultural issues.

When: 12 June (8.30 pm)

Where: Firstpost's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Also read — FirstAct: OGLAM's Abey Yaar! vets relationships in a digital age through the lenses of privilege and prejudice

National Centre for Performing Arts, (NCPA) Mumbai

This weekend, NCPA's YouTube channel will release a pre-recorded archived performance by Padma Shri-awardee Ulhas Kashalkar, celebrating the legendary composers Anant Manohar Joshi and SN Ratanjankar in a soulful recital accompanied by Suresh Talwalkar on the tabla and Sudhir Naik on the harmonium. The event, showcasing a blend of the Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur traditions was first staged in 2012 and will be featured on YouTube as part of the centre's NCPA@home series.

When: 12 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

(This event will be available for viewing till 18 June)

Also a part of the series will be a stunning performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), conducted by Marat Bisengaliev. A part of NCPA's 50th anniversary celebrations the orchestra showcased Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter,' the last symphony written by the composer. Known for its grand scale and energy, this is one of Mozart's most well-known compositions, a must-watch for all fans of the orchestra.

When: 13 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

(This event will be available for viewing till 19 June)

A performance by Srijan, one of India's most reputed Odissi dance schools will also be a part of this weekend's NCPA@home series. Anweshanaa: In Search of Excellence, was first performed at the 2015 edition of NCPA's Nakshatra dance festival by Sangeet Natak Akademi-awardee Ratikant Mohapatra. The archived performance is a presentation of a fine set of choreographies from this exponent of the classical dance.

When: 14 June (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

(This event will be available for viewing till 20 June)

— Talks and interactive sessions

For collectors, connoisseurs and others who enjoy all things quirky, the Wonder From Home sessions brought about by Atlas Obscura will host a talk by Scott Wiener, the founder of Scott Pizza Tours, who has collected as many as 1,500 different pizza boxes from pizza places across the world. Join Meet the Owner of the World's Largest Pizza Box Collection to know more about the life of this professional pizza enthusiast.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 13 June

We like our pickles on our plates, those sour, acidic bites between mouthfuls of spicy food which elevate our senses and lighten our palate. In this lockdown, learning pickling can prove to be a good exercise: to learn a new culinary skill as well as pass our time more productively. The Wonder From Home series has set up Gastro Obscura: The Art of Pickling with Liz Alpern and Jeff Yoskowitz, a show hosted by two chefs who will discuss the ancient wisdom behind pickle-making and working with ingredients that are available at home.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 June

In light of the recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and the continued cases of racially charged incidents in the United States of America, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has moved up the release of its web portal, Talking About Race. Accessible for free, this online portal which went live on 10 June is an excellent tool for educators and caregivers, complete with multimedia resources, online exercises and articles which talk about racial inequality. The first phase of Talking About Race covers issues such as what it means to be anti-racist, the meaning of racial identity, community building and whiteness among others. As protests continue in America, this portal is especially useful for those trying to understand the underlying causes of racism and the extant subordination of African Americans in the country.

Explore Talking About Race here.

Also read — Coronavirus outbreak: A database of books, performances, courses available online in these times of social distancing