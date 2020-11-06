The Friday List: From a workshop on picking locks to Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy Laxmii, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, and we continue to see a spike in numbers every week across the world. Theatres and auditoriums remain shut to the public to reduce large gatherings in closed spaces and online events have taken up much of our leisure time, making it a largely virtual experience. So even as we have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a lockpicking workshop, a talk on the work of government school teachers in India and Disney+Hotstar's much awaited release, Laxmii.

— Panel discussions and workshops

This week, as part of the ongoing Sustainability NOW series, AVID Learning and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sandrahalaya (CSMVS) will bring forth the panel discussion, The ECO Museum, in a bid to discuss the growing awareness around museums as environmental role models. Today, museums have transcended their traditional role of being repositories of culture and cultural objects to in fact become spaces which educate and inform through environmentally friendly practices of preserving cultural artifacts. Moreover, there is an emerging need for understanding ecomuseology in India and analyse the future of museums in the country. Unpacking these and various other questions around the relationship between sustainable living and the role of museums will be panelists Rahul Gore from Opolis, Batul Raaj Mehta, Museum and Cultural Planner at BRMA, Ajay Raghavan of the Bangalore Creative Circus and Sarosh Anklesaria. The virtual conversation this Saturday promises to cast a spotlight on the relevance of museums in environment conversation, a must attend for environmentalists and art enthusiasts.

When: 7 November (5 pm)

When: 7 November (5 pm)

A new workshop coming up on Atlas Obscura this week is not about learning how to indulge in a break in, but simply about sharpening those rusty detective skills the good old-fashioned way: by learning how to pick a lock. In A Lockpicking Practicum With Schuyler Towne, the competitive lockpicker and a scholar of anthropology will walk participants through the basics of lockpicking, examining how locks are portrayed in media and designing a lock from scratch. The five-week-long course will cover a range of topics including the anatomy of locks and the tools in a lockpicker's kit as well as the different kinds of lockpicking. This fascinating workshop is sure to be that experience which not only enables participants to learn a new skill but also leaves them feeling exhilarated and intrigued. Register for this lockpicking class to learn what is in fact a very real and clever talent.

When: 12 November

When: 12 November

Basics of Writing Sketch Comedy is a masterclass set to be conducted by comedian Naveen Richard for all those who wish to learn more about the art of going up on stage and performing in a way that it induces fits of laughter and entertainment. The workshop will be an introduction on how to ideate for a comic sketch, which is essentially an exploration of a character or situation and how to develop the concept so that both the performer and the audiences have fun with it. Richard, who has performed at several stand-ups and is a member of the comedy collective, Them Boxer Shorts, is sure to be an interesting mentor who will walk his participants through the basics of writing a comedy sketch and the best way to take it to stage. This event is brought forth by Sakshi, an organisation working towards preventing sexual violence.

When: 7 November

When: 7 November

— Film screenings

The annual European Union Film Festival India kicked off on 5 November, marking the 25th anniversary of the nearly month-long event which celebrates the triumphs of European cinema. The 2020 edition is also the first time that the festival will be entirely virtual with film screenings and conversations with filmmakers and directors all taken to the digital stage. Some of the films to look forward to this season include Antonio Pietrangeli's I Knew Her Well, a Mexican feature by Luis Buñuel, The Exterminating Angel and Sameh Zoabi's Tel Aviv on Fire. Two films, Aparajito and Court, are also up on the schedule in the segment, Poetry on Screen: Satyajit Ray and Chaitanya Tamhane, to honour two iconic filmmakers of Indian cinema. Tune in to the EUFF 2020 this month to catch as many as 40 award-winning movies from 26 European countries along with a host of workshops, masterclasses, talks and panel discussions.

When: 5 November to 30 November

When: 5 November to 30 November

— Music and poetry

This Saturday, audiences can witness Ustad Nishat Khan in concert through an excerpt screened by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai from a 2019 recital, Moon on the Water. The stalwart will be seen performing a thematic exploration of his fascination with the moon, bringing forth its celestial beauty through the mellifluous notes of his sitar. The celebrated maestro's music is an attempt to capture the mysticism and essence of the reflection of the moon in the vast, dark waters of the Arabian Sea, the delight of Mumbai even as he brings forth a range of instrumental textures and techniques through his recital. For connoisseurs of Indian classical music, the recital promises to be an absolute delight, while for students of the genre, there is surely a learning curve attached to watching this stalwart on stage.

When: 7 November

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

A vibrant poetry circle, be it virtual or physical, is one of the most invigorating ways to open up the mind to creative experiences and meaningful thought processes. Poetic verses can be a source of joy and comfort in trying times and listening to a good story, the best way to take our minds off the stressful challenges. Spoken Word Boulevard: Poetry and Storytelling promises to be such an event in which artists come together to perform soulful Urdu verses on the virtual stage bringing some good cheer and a healthy dose of inspiration and optimism to audiences. Dive into the weekend, right from the comfort of home through an evening filled with poems, rhymes and stories.

When: 7 November (8 pm)

When: 7 November (8 pm)

Musician and composer Ankur Tewari will be performing in the concert, From the Island, streamed live from Island City Studios in Mumbai. This studio space will host the band Ankur & The Ghalat Family, known for its folk-rock and acoustic ballads, for a 45-minute live virtual concert as part of its series of 12 independent acts brought forth by musicians from across the city. Comprising Tewari on acoustic guitar and vocals, Johan Pais on bass guitar and Sid Coutto on drums and vocals, the recital definitely promises to be a fine way to close the weekend on a folksy, musical note.

When: 8 November (5.45 pm)

When: 8 November (5.45 pm)

— Reading for a purpose

Reading for Change is an event brought forth by Science Gallery Bengaluru on the first Saturday of every month in a bid to understand the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and explore their significance in our daily lives. This weekend, the fourth session of the series will host author S Giridhar who will converse about his book, Ordinary People, Extraordinary Teachers, with Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj to the Government of Karnataka. The book, which tells the stories of government school teachers across India and the talk around it will serve as entry points to understanding the crucial need and challenges of providing quality education in the country. For those looking to understand our education system, this talk is definitely the place to be.

When: 7 November (6.30 pm)

When: 7 November (6.30 pm)

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video this Friday is the fourth season of the spin off to the very popular show, The Big Bang Theory. Just as funny, just as quirky and just as smart, Young Sheldon, is set to come back to the digital screen with a new episode every week. Young Sheldon chronicles the childhood of the famed theoretical physicist from TBBT, Sheldon Cooper and the escapades of this 12-year-old as he navigates the world of high school, attends lectures at the local college and suffers his two siblings who have been described by the adult Sheldon on one occasion as 'mouth-breathing idiots.' Chaos and comedy is rampant when Sheldon's book smarts collide with the street smarts of those around him making for a heart-warming comedy. Season four, which will witness Sheldon graduating high school is sure to be an equally entertaining watch.

When: 6 November

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Coming up on Netflix this week is Anurag Basu's Ludo, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. The seemingly separate lives of each of these characters connect in the most bizarre ways in the film as kidnapping, fraud and robbery put the players into jeopardy. Revolving around a resurfaced sex tape and a bag of cash, four stories overlap to bring about a thrilling and comic narrative on the whim of fate and one dangerous criminal. Tune in to catch Ludo this week to find out what happens when so many different characters on such different paths intersect in one metropolis.

When: 12 November

Where: Netflix

Raghava Lawrence will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar the much anticipated Hindi remake of the popular film, Kanchana, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The horror comedy Laxmii, like its Tamil version, will tell the story of a man suffering from an irrational fear of ghosts who finds himself possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. The film which was scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this year is one among several projects which will have a digital release in India on account of the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. With Kumar's quirky comic timing and Lawrence's brilliant storytelling, Laxmii promises to be that much-needed helping of spine tingling fear mixed with a bout of laughter, perfect for a week night in.

When: 9 November

Where: Disney+Hotstar

What We Wanted is an upcoming film on Netflix which marks the directorial debut of the indie filmmaker Ulrike Kofler. On the surface, the protagonists of this drama, Alice and Niklas have everything, but there remains a deep sadness in their marriage as the couple yearns for a child. When several IVF attempts fail, the two decide to take a vacation to Sardinia only to encounter an Austrian family who seems to have everything they ever wanted. However, the dispirited couple soon realises that things are not as hunky dory as they appear and raising children might not turn out to be the joy the husband and wife had imagined. For those who enjoy drama and are not afraid of a few subtitles, this German language film is definitely worth a watch.

When: 11 November

Where: Netflix