The Friday List: From a virtual edition of the NH7 Weekender to an environmental film festival, your weekly calendar of virtual events

The coronavirus crisis continues to cast a gloom over our everyday life experiences and wearing masks and taking the necessary precautions act as constant reminders of the pandemic we are living through. During this time, distractions and leisure are to be sought in virtual events only, as public spaces and large gatherings remain forbidden to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. So even as we navigate through the most stringent of restrictions and the ever-changing rules, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a virtual NH7 Weekender, a history of the Khajurao temples and Netflix's animated film, Bombay Rose.

— Music

Ghazal artiste Sudeep Banerjee will pay tribute to the legendary singer and actor Talat Mahmood in the concert Jashn-e-Talat. Hosted by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, this online event will witness Banerjee revisiting some of Mahmood's best known songs from the golden era of Indian cinema. But what is sure to make the recital a special one is the exponent's incorporation of very unlikely instrumental arrangements that will infuse energy and vibrancy in his retro tunes. A dynamic take on Mahmood's numbers complete with boom bap beats and Cajon box, this concert is sure to be a refreshing musical experience combined with some heavy nostalgia.

When: 5 December

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

— A virtual film festival

The first edition of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is set to go live this weekend and will bring forth a stellar line-up of 33 films through the course of nine days with an aim to inspire and mobilise communities towards protecting the environment and conserving natural habitats. Films can play a powerful role in sensitising people to numerous concerns and the environment is one of them. Award-winning shorts and features from across the world including South Africa, Germany and Madagascar will be screened as part of the festival along with Indian cinema that tackles themes around the protection of our ecosystems. This film festival comes at a time when looking after our local biodiversity and reducing our carbon footprint is an urgent need thus becoming a really relevant virtual event that focuses on paving a path for future approaches towards environment protection.

To know more and check out the full line-up of films, click here.

When: 5 December to 13 December

— Talks and panel discussions

This Saturday, a talk by eminent art historian Devangana Desai will dive into the religious imagery and iconography within the ancient temples of Khajurao, shedding light on these creations which continue to be a source of artistic wonder and curiosity. Khajurao: A Wonder That It Was, set up by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in collaboration with Museum Society of Mumbai, promises to be an interesting talk which navigates the architectural symbolism and sculptures sprawled across the temples that are worshipped by three religious sects. Of the 85 temples in Khajurao built in the 12th century, only six have survived and are recognised today, not only as heritage sites but also as important centres for the propagation of Indian art and culture. Tune in to Desai's talk this weekend to listen to the story of the Khajurao monuments.

When: 5 December (5.30 pm)

Where: CSMVS' YouTube channel

A talk, organised by AVID Learning in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, titled Past/Present: Reinventing Heritage, will discuss the need to revive, re-purpose and update heritage spaces in a conscious manner. Architect and professor Ed Hollis will be discussing the significant works of Carlo Scarpa and Geoffrey Bawa, two architects who have made use of the histories and past around them to create different futures. His talk will elaborate how architects have made heritage relevant through their work and examine how several projects challenge the established belief systems about the treatment of the buildings of the past. For architects, designers and those interested in urban planning, Hollis' talk, which draws on several global architectural paradigms, is definitely the place to be.

To know more and register for the talk, click here.

When: 5 December (5 pm)

A discussion between sociologist Amita Baviskar and doctoral researcher at the European University Institute Arpitha Kodiveri is set to tackle issues that centre on environmental politics in bustling cities like Delhi and Bengaluru and whether these cities are coping with the challenges of sustainability keeping in mind social justice and humanity. The conversation, which will revolve around Baviskar's work Uncivil City, will also bring to the fore some concerns she raises in the book. Organised by the Bangalore International Centre, the talk promises to shed an insightful perspective on urban planning and sustainable living along with discussing the role of 'bourgeois environmentalists' and their contributions towards creating vibrant commons and live-able cities.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 4 December (6.30 pm)

Another discussion brought forth by AVID Learning titled Enduring Legacies: Cultural Heritage and Architecture in a Future India will tackle the subject of conservation of existing monuments and the durability of existing heritage. A panel discussion that will mark the publication of interior designer Sunita Kohli's work, Kala: Essays on Contemporary Design Aesthetics, and the session will cover topics around monument-making and the idea of what monuments and museums mean. The author, along with Jaquar Group's Mohit Hajela, Morphogenesis Sonali Rastogi and Brazilian Ambassador to India and Architectural Critic André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, will be in conversation with writer Mini Menon to speak about conserving heritage and doing so in an environmentally conscious manner.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 10 December (6 pm)

— A virtual music festival

In 2020, for the first time ever, the utterly popular and vibrant Bacardi NH7 Weekender will be an entirely virtual affair owing to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The 11th edition of the festival will feature a line-up of 24 international and homegrown artists, per usual with multiple performances staged simultaneously: only this time, their concerts will be streamed virtually. Adding spice and colour to the digital event are a host of activities like virtual parties during live streams, games, a virtual photo booth and chats with the performing artists. What is definitely going to be a very different kind of a Weekender as compared to its predecessors, this virtual music festival featuring artists like Prateek Kuhad, Shruti Haasan, Vidya Vox and more, is surely a must attend.

To know more and get your tickets, click here.

When: 5 December to 6 December

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video this Friday is the sports docu series, Sons of Soil, that chronicles the highs and lows of the Indian kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers in its quest to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. The series follows the story of the team owned by Abhishek Bachchan right from the early phases where players would be recruited for the championship, to their training and the sacrifices they have made along the way in order to achieve their goal. One of India's few documentaries that casts a spotlight on the lives of sports players and the hard work and passion that goes into becoming a team worthy of winning a coveted trophy, the series is definitely bingeworthy.

When: 4 December

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Coming up on Netflix this weekend is the Indian animated film, Bombay Rose, which follows the beautiful trajectory of a red rose bringing together three stories of love, from a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, to two women to the entire city of Mumbai. Traversing this bustling metropolis, the film traces the struggles of people who migrate from small town to the big city through animation drawn from various Indian folk art styles creating wonderful portraits of the magnetic Mumbai. Directed by Gitanjali Rao, the film is sure to be an endearing tale of love and loss in the city of dreams, sure to be worth a watch.

When: 4 December

Where: Netflix

Few are alien to the phenomenon of a film that the 1941 release Citizen Kane was and the character of Charles Foster Kane, a newspaper publisher and industrial magnate based partly on Joseph Pulitzer and partly on William Randolph Hearst. It was the screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz who brought Kane to life and created what is considered to be one of the finest films ever made. Mank, a new film dropping on Netflix this weekend traces the life of this screenwriter and the development of his script for Citizen Kane along with the conflicts that arose between him and the film's director and lead, Orson Welles. With Gary Oldman portraying the titular Mankiewicz in a film directed by David Fincher, Mank promises to be a thoroughly compelling insight into the making of a legendary movie and the fights and drama while it was being written.

When: 4 December

Where: Netflix

Mulan is another film to look forward to this weekend, a live action drama adapted from Disney's 1998 film by the same name. Landing on Disney+Hotstar this Friday, it is the story of the titular Mulan who disguises herself as a boy and enlists in the army instead of her father. Fighting the enemy powers of Böri Khan and the Rouran warriors, Mulan becomes a trained soldier and a courageous warrior, all the while protecting her true identity from the army officials. Directed by Niki Caro with Yifei Liu in the lead, the film promises to be filled with adventure, drama and thrill, perfect for a weekend night in.

When: 4 December

Where: Disney+Hotstar