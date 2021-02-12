The Friday List: From a Valentine's special workshop on love poems to a talk on heritage architecture, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Valentine's Day has fallen on the weekend and yet, there hangs in the air the tension of being in the midst of a pandemic and of avoiding crowded spaces to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. So even as there is an atmosphere of general merriment and joy all around, it is accompanied by the need to the stay at home and take proper precautions. Now more than ever, the shift to virtual entertainment is more prominent as more and more of us continue to consume engaging and interactive online sessions during our leisure time. And although we have eased out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

On this week's #FridayList: a Valentine's Day special workshop on love poems, a lecture-demonstration on Jayadeva's love song Gita Govinda and Amazon Prime Video's The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

— Talks and panel discussions

Empowering through Technology is an upcoming session brought forth by AVID Learning which will seek to explore how entrepreneurs have put to use various platforms created by a rapidly changing technology in a bid to bring about a change in social dynamics. Delving into mediums like filmmaking, social education and Edtech, writer and filmmaker Shabani Hassanwalia, founder and workshop director of Filmbug, Nameeta Premkumar, and founder of the Enguru app Arshan Vakil will come together in a conversation with Neera Nundy to discuss these formats of imparting knowledge and the ways in which they create opportunities for learning and empowerment. Tune in to watch what is sure to be a highly insightful discussion.

When: 18 February (6 pm)

Architect and tour leader from Karachi, Saba Akbar will engage in a discussion with conservation architect Anmol Grover on Building Heritage and its Influence on Architecture, a session brought forth by Immersive Trails. While architects are trained to build spaces with an eye on the future, it has become equally imperative through the years to take a look back at the past in order to avoid the degradation of our built heritage. Featuring two architects working towards making this heritage and architecture of their respective cities, Karachi and Kolkata, more accessible to the general public, this talk will focus on how to enter the field of heritage architecture. The discussion will shed light on how architecture has shaped cities in the past and what the future of built heritage would appear to be in the two metropolises. For architects and designers, this session is definitely one to look forward to.

When: 12 February (7.30 pm)

Historian Dinyar Patel will engage in a conversation with associate professor at the University of Leicester, Prashant Kidambi, in a discussion on Dadabhai Naoroji titled The Other Father of the Nation. Today Mahatma Gandhi is recognised as the father of the nation but in the decades before independence it was Gandhi himself who bestowed this title upon Naoroji. Through his research, Patel has studied the life of this figure in India's political history, his efforts to establish the ideals of swaraj, or self-rule, in the country and his study of the 'drain of wealth' theory which held the colonial powers responsible for India's crippling poverty. In this discussion, the historian will draw upon his study to talk about this extraordinary figure, his involvement in parliament and association with the socialist and suffragist movements, and the revolutionaries fighting for home rule in Ireland. For those interested in the history of modern India, this discussion is sure to be an informative one.

When: 13 February (6 pm)

— Virtual poetry reading

As part of its ongoing series of virtual poetry readings, Prakriti Foundation is set to host a session featuring poet Sampurna Chattarji this Saturday. The Poetry with Prakriti series organises virtual readings for the first three Saturdays of every month and this edition, brought forth in collaboration with the English department at University of Madras, will have Chattarji reading out some of her verses along with a conversation with poet K Srilata. A novelist, editor, poet and translator, Chattarji has eight collections of poetry to her name including her most recent work, Space Gulliver: Chronicles of an Alien. The session promises to be a thoroughly immersive experience with Chattarji's poems bringing out some of the prolific themes that her works often touch upon.

To know more, visit Prakriti Foundation's Facebook page.

When: 13 February (7 pm)

— Music, dance and stand-up comedy

Coming up this Saturday is the concert, The Language of Love, featuring artists Tiara and Tiana Oberoi. A virtual recital brought forth by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, the performance will showcase a selection of western classical and musical theatre melodies that bring forth love of all forms: between siblings, parents and their children, between friends and soulmates and love for humanity. Through the recital, Tiara and Tiana of The Harmony Chorus will surely explore a repertoire that will build a soulful and loving vibe ahead of Valentine's Day.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

When: 13 February (6 pm)

An upcoming show part of the 2021 Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is Laugh Out Loud: 22 Questions With Stand-Up Comics Vir Das and Rohan Joshi, which will answer all sorts of burning questions about comedy in a fun and hilarious format. Das, a popular and well-known stand-up comedian, is known for his shows on Netflix including Vir Das: For India and Abroad Understanding. Joshi for his part is a writer and co-founder of AIB. The two coming together for a stand-up is sure to be an absolutely entertaining hour of fun and comedy, of laughs and witty quips, a perfect watch for those spending Valentine's Day evening at home!

When: 14 February (7 pm)

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will be hosting a lecture-demonstration this Sunday as part of its Utkarsh series, to be conducted by Odissi dance exponent Ranjana Gauhar. Gita Govinda, a text of beautiful verses written by the poet Jayadeva in the 12th century, bring to life the relationship of love, devotion and spirituality shared between Krishna and the gopis of Vrindavan. Jayadeva's text, which has today become one of the most iconic classical texts in Indian literature, was a crucial contribution to the bhakti tradition, its most well-known verses being those that describe the spiritual love between Radha and Krishna. Demonstrating the beauty and nuance of these compositions will be the Padma Shri awardee in the session, Gita Govinda — The Divine Love Song of Jayadeva. This lecture is a must attend for amateur classical artists and performers.

When: 14 February (5 pm)

— Workshops

In the second edition of its series of workshops, Prosing with Poetry, RSK Productions Singapore will bring forth Hindustani poetess Shivangi Tewari, actor Shishir Sharma and artist Renita S Kapoor in an interactive session that dives into a deeper understanding of love poetry. In keeping with a month full of 'love and joy', this online workshop titled, Dariya Prem Ka will explore the river of love, the abundance of this emotion and the pressing need of humanity and affection in our contemporary lives. The session is surely a must attend for all who enjoy the power of prose and poetry in expressing love.

To know more and register for the workshop, visit RSK Productions Singapore's Facebook page

When: 12 February (4 pm)

When: 12 February (4 pm)

— Virtual exhibit

An online exhibit curated at the Vadehra Art Gallery, Somewhere, Elsewhere, Here showcases the works of Treibor Mawlong, an emerging artist from the Khasi hills of Meghalaya. Mawlong’s woodcuts depict a mise-en-scène drawn from the artist's memory and recollections. The pieces on display try to highlight dignity of labour amidst increasing issues of poverty and unemployment, lack of education, inaccessibility to healthcare and a greater disconnect of the village of Mawbri, situated in the remote district of Mawkyrwat, Meghalaya from the rest of the world. What the exhibit reflects is the extent of the exclusion of certain spaces and places by the contemporary world and its impact on those excluded from the mainstream.

View Mawlong's Somewhere, Elsewhere, Here, here.

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video this Friday is a delightful sci-fi romance, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, based on a short story of the same name written by Lev Grossman. What happens when you find yourself stuck in an infinite time loop, where life resets at the start of every new day, and you are unable to move forward? Two friends, Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) decide to map out all the small, mundane moments that in fact make life beautiful, when the 17-year-olds realise that they are caught in one such loop with infinite time on their hands. They are the only ones in their little town to know about this glitch and when the feeling of being stuck slowly dawns on them, they must choose whether the future is worth fighting for. An utterly endearing adventure of mapping perfect things and storing away every beautiful moment, this film is definitely one to enjoy this weekend.

When: 12 February

Where: Amazon Prime Video

The Indian wedding industry is a multi-billion dollar engagement, everything from catering, decorations, lights, wardrobes and guests are affairs that are as extravagant as they are customised and personal. Family traditions, customs and rituals have an important part to play in the great Indian wedding. Coming up on Netflix this weekend is the show, The Big Day, which cruises through the weddings of six couples observing the craziness, love and unfiltered joy that make for a special day for every couple. Through conversations with each of these pairs, the show also draws out some issues that crop up in planning a big wedding and how each bride and groom deals with the pressure of being on scrutiny throughout the whole event.

When: 14 February

Where: Netflix

A new horror series dropping on Disney+Hotstar is Live Telecast, featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. When the live telecast of a show attempting to catch a ghost goes awry, the producer and crew find themselves trapped in a haunted house in the middle of the night. Frightened to death, the people inside are at the mercy of the spirit who possesses the crew members and makes them turn on each other. Those caught inside are shaken to the core and must now find a way out of this haunted house. The series which promises to be a thoroughly terrifying and spooky number is definitely worth a binge this weekend.

When: 12 February

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Dead Pigs, the 2018 film directed by the Chinese filmmaker Cathy Yan is set to arrive on MUBI this Friday. The film tells the story of multiple characters including an unlucky pig farmer, a feisty homeowner, a lovestruck busboy and a disenchanted rich girl against the backdrop of thousands of dead pigs found floating down the Huangpu River. Based on the true incident that occurred in 2013 in which nearly 1,6000 dead pigs were found in the river floating towards Shanghai, it brings forth how the stories of all these different individuals collide in the face of this crisis. A film that casts a spotlight on a tragedy and its impact on so many lives, Dead Pigs is surely a must-watch.

When: 12 February

Where: MUBI