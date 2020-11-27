The Friday List: From a Toni Morrison tribute to a show about Bollywood wives, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

In a post-pandemic world, leisure — once a mix of the outdoors and indoors — has now become a largely virtual experience. Even as we oscillate in and out of stringent restrictions meant to contain the COVID-19 crisis, the landscape of our engagements and entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen. So every Friday, we bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a reading of Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon, a talk on transgender representation in the media, and Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

— Virtual events for children

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) Children's Museum along with Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai has flagged off its Science Film Fest online which focuses on the theme, Sustainable Development Goals. Set to go on till 19 December, the event features a virtual screening followed by an interactive activity for children based on the lessons taught in the film. The festival promises to be an interesting entry point for kids and young adults into conversations around sustainability and environment conversation and includes films like House of Little Scientists — The Secret of Colours and Knietzsche and the Environment. For this educative, immersive experience, participants must book a slot indicating their film preference and structure the activity that follows according to their learning needs.

To know more and register, write to: education@csmvs.in

When: 23 November to 19 December

A talk organised by Culture Caravan in collaboration with The Chennai Snake Park Trust is set to introduce children to the world of these slithery reptiles, their habits and habitats. In Slither 'N Slide, experts from the park will talk to children about reptiles housed within along with some fun quizzes about snakes with exciting prizes in store. This event has been set up as part of the Reptile Conservation initiative in a bid to raise funds for the snake park which was closed for nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic and has since had a tough time providing for the animals housed in the premises. Tune in to what promises to be an informative as well as fun experience for the kids at home.

To know more and attend the event, visit Culture Caravan's Facebook page

When: 28 November (4 pm)

— Panel discussions and workshops

Through its ongoing series, Creative Collaborations 2020, AVID Learning will be presenting, Technology and the Future of Theatre, featuring Roshan Abbas and Sheena Khalid. In this segment of the initiative brought forth by Kala Ghoda Association, Royal Opera House, Mumbai and Kommune India, the speakers will use their collaborative play Lockdown Love as a case study to explore their take on the role of technology in theatre and discuss the urgent need for artists to work together, especially in light of the recent uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For theatre artists and those involved in performing arts, this session is definitely the place to be.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 28 November (5 pm)

In yet another episode of Trans Is, a project which endeavours to create awareness and sensitisation towards transgender issues, panelists are set to explore the role of media including cinema, television and OTT in shaping our society and culture. Focusing on media as a powerful tool to create transgender empowerment, two artists from Hindi cinema — screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal and award-winning cinematographer Satya R Nagpaul — will be in conversation with Anupama Easwaran, the founder of InHarmony. An engaging and insightful session, the webinar is sure to cast a spotlight on how transgender people are represented in media and what employment opportunities exist for them within the industry.

To register for the discussion, click here.

When: 27 November (5.30 pm)

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai along with HSBC is set to host a workshop this weekend conducted by advocate Sanjay Kher on Legal Issues in the Digital Domain. This lecture comes at a time when artists are producing more and more original content and using public access platforms to share their creations with an ever increasing audience. A class that attempts to decode the legalities of the digital world such as an understanding of Intellectual Property laws, the legal and ethical rights of content creators and the workings and limitations of the Copyrights Acts, it is a valuable session for all artists who wish to gain basic knowledge about the legal frameworks that protect their content.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 28 November (3.30 pm)

— Virtual festivals

This weekend, Sahapedia along with Museums of India and The Art X Company has curated the event Ghar Se Museum for audiences to immerse themselves in some culture, history and heritage of India. From a session on the works of Raja Ravi Varma to a visual walkthrough of Bengal's folk traditions and a workshop on archaeology, this two-day festival has everything for adults and children alike, that explores the rich legacy and age old traditions of Indian art and storytelling. Using the emerging medium of the virtual stage, the event is an attempt to create a museum-like feel right at home packed with a host of informative and entertaining lectures, workshops and masterclasses on varied subjects.

To know more and register for the events, click here.

When: 27 November and 28 November

Since the coronavirus crisis has rendered it impossible to host large gatherings and live events, much of our calendars are marked with 'attending' a virtual meet right from our couch. As with several music fests, literary extravaganzas too are entering the virtual space. Jaipur Literature Festival — Toronto is another event to be added to this mix in which three days will be dedicated to Canadian talent and international voices featured in events organised for the screen. The second edition of the Toronto festival will witness a gathering of a number of writers, journalists, filmmakers and historians who will discuss a number of questions including migration and identity, travel, climate change, book-to-screen adaptations and more. Especially for those who cannot always travel to the various cities and towns that host these insightful literary experiences, this is an opportunity to be virtually present at the festival.

To know more about free and ticketed events and register, click here.

When: 27 November to 29 November

— A virtual book reading

In a tribute to the award-winning writer Toni Morrison, Literacy Partners has organised a virtual event that will feature some of the prolific authors of our time reading out one chapter from her work, Song of Solomon. Yaa Gyasi, Tayari Jones, Brit Bennett and Margaret Atwood are among the writers who will take on a chapter each in this Readathon to commemorate the work of the writer whose significant contributions to African-American literature have given a powerful voice to their concerns and the racial discrimination prevalent in America to this day. Her 1977 work, Song of Solomon, is a bildungsroman that tells the story of Macon "Milkman" Dead III, an African-American living in Michigan. Tune in over three days to hear this story read out in the tribute.

To get your tickets, click here.

When: 27 November to 29 November

— Streaming this week

Coming up on Netflix this Friday is Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a peek into the glamour and drama of four celebrity wives as they navigate parenthood, careers and friendship. Featuring the wives of four actors in Hindi cinema, the series promises to be exactly what its title suggests: excessive and vibrant, the wives taking 'pot shots' at one another and sharing the camaraderie of those living in glass houses. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari star in this show, with a cameo by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Tune in to watch what promises to be a frothy romp.

Where: Netflix

When: 27 November

Coming up on Amazon Prime Video is the Italian crime television series Zero Zero Zero based on author Robert Saviano's book by the same name. The show follows the business of a drug shipment company that mediates between organised crime syndicates in Mexico and Italy. Tracing the troubled journey of one shipment of cocaine from a powerful Italian drug cartel across the Atlantic Ocean into Mexico, the story is a thrilling narrative of the workings of drug dealers in cahoots with corrupt soldiers and how a delay in taking their shipment to their destination leads to disastrous consequences for all involved.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

When: 27 November

Also arriving on Netflix this week is the romantic drama, After We Collided, adapted from Anna Todd's similarly titled book. The film is the sequel to the 2019 work After and follows the story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). While in After, the couple falls for each other, betrayal tears them apart and the sequel to the film traces their lives after this break up. A love story filled with conflicts like so many others, After We Collided may be a good way to ward off midweek blues and add some drama and entertainment to a Tuesday evening.

Where: Netflix

When: 1 December