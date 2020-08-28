The Friday List: From a talk on sustainable fashion to a discussion on Tamil cinema's tryst with visual art, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

Easing into every day life while the threat of the COVID-19 crisis continues to loom overhead has been tough, with work from home isolating many from their social circles. Virtual engagements and live events have taken over most of our leisure time, to maintain social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus. But they do bring a much needed respite and some cheer in an otherwise monotonous week. So even as we have eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a talk on sustainable fashion, a screenwriting workshop and a class on botanical illustrations.

— Workshops and panel discussions

Organised by AVID Learning, as part of its ongoing virtual week, From Silver Screen to Your Screen, the live workshop, Screenwriting for Digital Media with director and screenwriter Satyanshu Singh is an exciting event which dives straight into the creative processes that go into writing episodes and feature films and discovering the differences between the two. This lively class will discuss various formats of shows and series and writing which can adapt to these styles, tips on pitching scripts to content producers and ideating or creating a concept for a show. With OTT platforms churning out features and series in large numbers, screenwriters have garnered much importance, making this workshop utterly relevant for aspiring screenwriters.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 29 August (5 pm)

As the Chennai Photo Biennale celebrates the Madras month this August, it explores one of the most celebrated industries in the city, cinema and the celluloid. The panel discussion, Banners, Cutouts and Posters: Tamil Cinema's tryst with visual art, is set to delve into painted walls in north Madras, cloth banners along the banks of the Cooum, canvas paintings and even life-size cutouts of heroes and heroines which went hand in hand with the cinema of Tamil Nadu. Join in to revel in this nostalgic history of Tamil cinema and its association with the Madras skyline in a panel discussion comprising speakers such as author and art historian, Preminda Jacob, cinematographer Rajiv Menon, film historian S Theodore Bhaskaran, among others. The session will be moderated by film professor Uma Vangal.

To join with the Zoom link, click here. To join via Facebook Live, click here.

When: 29 August (4 pm)

In the next session of its Sustainability NOW series, AVID Learning along with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will host the panel discussion, Fashion and Design Innovations in a Conscious Age to discuss ways and means of sustainable fashion. Among the panelists is noted designer Vaishali Shadangule, design consultant Ekta Rajani, fashion journalist Sujata Assomull and Darshana Gajare, who will be conversing on creating greener fashion models, drawing attention to stories of hope and practices of change. The world of design and fashion is a vibrant, throbbing industry, its contribution towards a greener way of life, the need of the hour. Join in this panel discussion to understand how some of the prominent figures of the fashion community address this issue.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 3 September (6 pm)

A creative release this Sunday morning could be in the form of a workshop on botanical art organised by the Science Gallery Bengaluru. Conducted by Nirupa Rao, For the Love of Plants will teach participants how to create botanical illustrations that pour the vibrancy of a leaf onto paper. Botanical illustrations aim to record life cycles, colours, shapes and structures of plants through images which are simultaneously a visual treat. Specifically designed for the age group of 15 to 28, the beginner's workshop will consist of both, a theoretical session and a hands-on experience.

To know more and register, click here.

When: (10 am)

— Virtual tours

The Science Gallery Bengaluru has set up the virtual tour, Walkthrough of the John Innes Centre, this weekend in which audiences can join researcher Sebastian Samwald live from the lab for a study of the science of plants. The tour will follow the spaces and research tools used by Basti, a doctorate student at the John Innes Centre, investigating the inner processes of plant cells and how they undergo self-isolation from other plant cells when faced with a pathogen. For all science and botany buffs looking to spend a few productive hours during the weekend, this online tour is the place to be.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 29 August (5 pm)

— Music

Brought about by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai as part of its virtual programmes is the performance Heroic Handel, a concert filmed and recorded completely in isolation during the coronavirus-related lockdown. Celebrating the prolific composer George Frideric Handel's work, the concert features arias from the famed operas Rinaldo and Giulio Cesare along with 'Zadok the Priest,' an anthem written to celebrate the coronation of King George II. Performed by Eboracum Baroque, a group of young musicians and vocalists, the concert is the place to be for all connoisseurs of western classical music.

When: 29 August (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House's YouTube channel

To ward off the mid-week blues, tune in to Royal Opera House, Mumbai's screening of an archived performance featuring the soulful renditions of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan from a concert staged in 2017. The sarod maestro will be accompanied by tabla exponents, Satyajit Talwarkar and Anubrata Chatterjee, in a moving recital that brings forth the beauty and melody of Hindustani classical music. An utterly immersive and engrossing experience, this pre-recorded performance is definitely a must attend.

When: 2 September (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House's YouTube channel

— Talks and interactive sessions

Emilia Terracciano, a lecturer on the history of art, will deliver a talk on physicist Jagadish Chandra Bose's tryst with plants in the session, Can You Hear Her Speak?, organised by the Science Centre Bengaluru. Tracing his intermingling of physics and botany, Terracciano will talk about the Mimosa Pudica, the sensitive, touch-me-not plant Bose often used in his studies. Her session will also shed light on artist Gaganendranath Tagore's work which depicts Bose's study and discuss the relevance of the physicist's research for artists, scientists and plant neurobiologists today. Join in the discussion to know more about the work of this prolific figure and his contributions to science.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 28 August (6.30 pm)

A children's session, exclusively for the age group of 9 to 12, will have ThinkArts founder Ruchira Das introducing the youngsters to the beauty of the Hindustani classical music style of Dhrupad through listening exercises and the verses of this genre. No prior knowledge of classical music is required, rather children will learn to identify their creative and emotional responses to the song and music of Dhrupad in this session organised by the Bangalore International Centre. Designed to provide children an entry way into the art of appreciating music, the virtual session You, Me and Music, is the one to look out for to introduce the child at home to the enriching world of Hindustani music.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 30 August (11 am)

In remembering British historian, Richard Grove, the session ‘Green Imperialism’ and After: Closing Phytopia, brought forth by the Bangalore International Centre in collaboration with Science Gallery Bengaluru, will focus on the historian's legacy and the challenges of environmental history. While Ralf Lopian is set to discuss the contributions of Grove, historian Mahesh Rangarajan will speak about environment history, in a session which will shed light on our collective environmental dilemmas and how Grove's work has continued to inspire many scholars and thinkers to work towards protection and conservation.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 30 August (6.30 pm)

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this weekend is the series, Masaba Masaba, featuring designer Masaba Gupta in a semi-fictionalised version of herself, along with her mother Neena Gupta, as she navigates through the everyday life of running a fashion label and dealing with her mother. The show is also set to feature certain prominent figures from the fashion industry along with a cast which includes Neil Bhoopalam, Shibani Dandekar and Gajraj Rao. Tune in to binge on this dramatic, comic series of events, plunging into Masaba's life and escapades with Masaba Masaba.

When: 28 August

Where: Netflix

Coming up on Amazon Prime Video is the exciting adventure Get Duked, the story of three juvenile delinquents and one out-of-town dork who are thrown together in the Scottish Highlands to find their way back during a camping trip competition. Things turn awry when they start being hunted by a lunatic and what follows is a suspenseful dark comedy: intriguing, interesting and mysterious. This weekend, fans of the genre must definitely catch the movie for a perfect stay at home night of thrill and mystery.

When: 28 August

Where: Amazon Prime Video

After Class of '83, Bobby Deol will be seen in yet another web feature, the MX Player series, Aashram. Directed by the well-known filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series will revolve around Deol, a godman who is accused of abducting and killing women who come to visit him at his aashram. Navigating between faith, crime and politics, the series is sure to be a dark and thrilling mystery, a definite binge watch.

When: 28 August

Where: MX Player

For the first time ever, music awards will be hosted virtually in 2020 due to the impending threat of the coronavirus crisis and the MTV Video Music Awards will come to your screens from various locations in New York for an online musical gala. The 37th edition of the awards will feature the popular K-pop band BTS in a show hosted by Keke Palmer with a line-up of artists including The Weeknd and Roddy Rich among others. Tune in to catch this virtual show and its Red Carpet, live as it happens from the comfort of home.

When: The Red Carpet Special (5.30 pm); the MTV Video Music Awards (7 pm)

Where: Voot Select and Vh1 India