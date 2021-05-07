Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

The second phase of the coronavirus pandemic has had rattling effects on citizens across the country. All around, people are engaged in trying to cope with the staggering number of cases and the mounting uncertainties. Spending free time productively and qualitatively is becoming more and more important and as we continue to remain indoors to curb the spread of the virus, these hours of leisure have become a largely virtual experience. So, as we stumble back into some of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a discussion on the works of Satyajit Ray, a play based on Rabindranath Tagore and a talk on how to best shape the post-pandemic world.

— Virtual play

In collaboration with Bangalore Little Theatre and Manthan, Bangalore International Centre has brought forth the screening of the play, Robi's Garden, in a first of many events that will mark the 160th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The play is derived from a host of stories, verses, sketches and riddle plays produced by Tagore for children which continue to be enjoyed to this day. In the play, a bunch of children head to Tagore's ancestral town of Jorasanko where they enter an enchanted courtyard theatre and sense magic surrounding them. The play becomes at once a dive into Tagore's persona as a comic entertainer while touching upon the power of imagination in living our own stories.

When: 7 May (6.30 pm)

When: 7 May (6.30 pm)

— Virtual walkthrough

A micro virtual walk brought forth by Immersive Trails takes its participants through the places and stories in Kolkata associated with, Dwarkanath Tagore, the grandfather of Rabindranath Tagore. Known for his advocacy of science education and an entrepreneurial drive that led him to broker several business associations with European and Parsi businessmen in the early 1800s, Dwarkanath went on to become one of the richest persons in all of Bengal. His fight against taboos of caste, creed and religion was an exemplary move that led him to become a widely respected member of his community. In the walk, Dwarkanath Tagore Trail, conducted by Tathagata Neogi, Kolkata comes alive through the life of Dwarkanath in a session filled with compelling visuals and well-researched information.

When: 9 May (2 pm)

When: 9 May (2 pm)

— Talks and panel discussions

Next in AVID Learning's series on sustainability and environment conscious practices is the session, Sustainability NOW: The Age of Conscious Consumerism, a lecture demonstration that traces the innovations and changes in the consumer market with the rise of the responsible and mindful consumer. For this session, Zero Percent Shop India's Aman Gupta will talk about the work he has been engaged in as he directs brands towards more eco-friendly practices, while Kama Ayurveda's Vivek Sahni will touch upon the changing module of marketing luxury skincare in India whilst making organic products. This will be followed by a conversation with Waste Less Project's Saritha Sudhakaran, and through the event will emerge a holistic view of the changing consumer patterns, the origin of this movement and best consumer practices in India and abroad.

When: 13 May (6 pm)

When: 13 May (6 pm)

The prolific figure of Satyajit Ray is known as much for his cinema as for his work as a writer. Through his lifetime, the author has produced immortal characters like Feluda and Professor Shonko, while the filmmaker within him has produced stirring films like Pather Panchali, Charulata and Devi. As the world marks the 100th anniversary of Ray, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai has brought about a panel discussion in Bengali in collaboration with Nikhil Bharotiyo Bongo Sahitya Sammelan. 100th Birth Anniversary of Satyajit Ray will throw light on some of the most remembered works of this master and celebrate his life and legacy.

When: 8 May (7.30 pm)

When: 8 May (7.30 pm)

In an interesting session brought forth by the Royal Opera House, viewers will be able to witness the performers of The Royal Ballet in a class with director Christopher Saunders through dance exercises and pas de deux rehearsals. Meet the Young Dancers is an online event in which this season's six Aud Jebson Young Dancers along with the Gold Medal winner at Prix de Lausanne, Marco Masciari and Artist of The Royal Ballet, Bomin Kim will come together to show off their dance moves. The session will also feature interviews with dancers about their experiences dancing in The Royal Ballet. Tune in to what promises to be an interesting inside look into the world of performing art.

When: 7 May

When: 7 May

In a discussion brought forth by the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), author Arun Maira will be discussing his latest book, A Billion Fireflies: Critical Conversations to Shape a New Post-Pandemic World, with President and Chief Executive of the think tank, Centre for Policy Research, Yamini Aiyar and Sanjoy K Roy. The conversation will aim to decode the paradigm shifts that are necessary at leadership and policy levels in a world staggering under the constant changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the discussion, the speakers will illuminate how the pandemic has exposed the fragilities of our economic systems. The session promises to be a thoroughly insightful dialogue and is definitely one to attend this week.

When: 7 May (8.30 pm)

When: 7 May (8.30 pm)

Making History Soar: Secrets of Historic Aircraft Restoration is a live online session organised by Atlas Obscura in which participants can dive into the fascinating work of the restoration team at the Intrepid Museum and its incredible aircraft. From the Avenger torpedo bomber to the Lockheed A-12, a spy plane from the Cold War, the collection marks some of the most remarkable achievements of military aviation. At the restoration hangar of the museum, experts are engaged in looking after these planes and in the online session, will talk about some of the specialised skills required for tending to them.

When: 12 May

When: 12 May

— Virtual movie club

For its Movie Club this Friday, Sipping Thoughts will be discussing the film, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, featuring a stellar cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee and Supriya Pathak among others. The film follows the story of the untimely demise of one Ramprasad whose family is summoned after this death to mourn their collective loss. What comes to light through the course of the film are the fears, insecurities and burdens that surface during the 13-day mourning period for the family. The movie club will discuss the finer themes in the story and explore different perspectives to approach the film.

When: 7 May (4 pm)

When: 7 May (4 pm)

— Online storytelling

An online storytelling session brought about by the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum will explore the villages that once existed within cities and trace whether there ever were any "original" inhabitants in cities and towns. Author, editor and immersive storyteller Vinitha will take children and young adults through an exploratory journey of an obscure cityscape to engage them in a deeply layered story which allows young minds to write, draw and be a part of a conversation around this story. For those at home with children looking for an engaging activity, Online Storytelling Session | Lost and Found is an event to look forward to.

When: 8 May (11 am)

When: 8 May (11 am)

— Virtual poetry reading

Prakriti Foundation will be hosting poet Perundevi this weekend, as part of its initiative, Poetry with Prakriti, which features readings and a conversation with a poet for the first three Saturdays of every month. Perundevi has to her name three collections of poetry and currently teaches religious studies at Siena College in Loudonville. Through the course of the session, the poet and writer will be reading out some of her published works along with discussing the inspirations and influences that have brought about some of her most prolific verses.

When: 8 May (7 pm)

When: 8 May (7 pm)

— Streaming this week

This Friday, MUBI will be streaming Mr. Jones, the 2019 film featuring James Norton which tells the story of a journalist following the travels of Hitler to expose the horrors inflicted on innocents by those in power. The film explores the work of this ambitious reporter, the first foreign correspondent to ever travel with Hitler. Set in 1933, it is a narrative which sheds light on the clandestine travels of the eponymous Jones to Moscow and Ukraine where he witnesses the true terrors of man-made starvation. Back home in London, he publishes his findings for all to read.

Where: MUBI

When: 7 May

Coming up on Netflix this weekend is the film Meel Patthar, directed by Ivan Ayr, a stirring narrative of a truck driver named Ghalib, who refuses to take a break from his long transport assignments following a personal tragedy. While his work has come to define this ageing man, what puts his life into sharp perspective is his realisation that he stands to lose his job to a young intern for greater profit margins. The film is an exploration of this new world order that seeks to unceremoniously erase the older one and the uncertainty of building a life following the inevitable change.

Where: Netflix

When: 7 May

A new film arriving on Netflix this week is Oxygen, directed by Alexandre Aja. Featuring Mélanie Laurent in the lead, the film follows a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she ended up there. With a limited supply of oxygen and just 90 minutes to live, she is desperate to find a way out, remembering only fragments of a life she struggles to piece together and stay alive amidst it all. Tune in to catch this French film which explores the state of a mind approaching a gruesome death.

Where: Netflix

When: 12 May