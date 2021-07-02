Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

As new variants of the COVID-19 virus lead to increased anxiety despite the fall in the number of cases, there is once again an increase in the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. Amid it all, it has become more and more imperative to stay at home and avoid public places, in order to reduce the threat of contracting the virus or becoming carriers, leading to a leisure time that is largely a virtual experience.

So, even as we oscillate in and out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a talk on the Irani diaspora in Mumbai, a storytelling session for children, and the Netflix thriller Haseen Dillruba.

— Talks and panel discussions

Uncovering Urban Legacies: The Irani Diaspora in Mumbai is an upcoming talk conducted by AVID Learning, which will explore the contributions of one of the city's most prosperous communities towards its iconic cultures, structures and eateries. The community has its roots in Persia and has been a recognisable part of Mumbai's culture since the 19th century. Archivist and oral historian Bruce Carter, owner of Libran Seafoods Iqbal Durazi, co-owner of Davar & Co Mahvash Rowhani, and author Sifra Lentin will come together to discuss the influence of the Irani community on the urban landscape of the city, and trace its history and culture in order to understand the Iranian diaspora in the context of an Indian setting.

When: 8 July (6 pm)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai has organised the lecture, Oral Tradition and Medieval History Śrī Reṇukā of Mahur: A Case Study, to be conducted by Prof AP Jamkhedkar. This talk is the fourth edition of the Dr Devangana Desai Endowment Lecture and will reconstruct the history of medieval India with the help of oral traditions, material remains and monuments. The case study will explore the histories of Mahur, one of the three-and-a-half sakti pithas located in Maharashtra. Oral traditions from the Sahyadris, where these structures lie, bear witness to the process of 'Hinduisation' that brought urbanisation to many forest-dwelling communities in this region. The talk will dive into historical evidence and anecdotes around Mahur, and is definitely a must-attend for history and archaeology buffs.

Where: CSMVS, Mumbai's YouTube channel

When: 2 July (5.30 pm)

A new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center sought responses related to issues such as religious identity, beliefs and practices in India, as well as thoughts associated with caste, discrimination and religious conversions and the connection between economic development and religious observance. The panel discussion, Unpacking Religion in India hosted by the Bangalore International Centre will examine the findings of this survey and some key questions, such as how Indians view living in a religiously diverse society, what are the dynamics among religious groups in private and public life, and what is the nature of the relationship between the Indian identity and the Hindu identity, that the research sought to answer. Moderated by editor Samar Halarnkar, the panel will comprise editors Ghazala Wahab and Swaminathan Anklesaria Aiyar, director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study Makrand Paranjape and Pew Research Centre's Neha Sahgal.

When: 6.30 pm

— Virtual storytelling session

In an online Storytelling Session hosted by the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, children and young adults can immerse themselves in a storytelling hour set up in collaboration with Goshtarang. Performed by Ram Saidpure, the Marathi story narrated at this session will revolve around Yemi, whose mother asks her to look after her younger brother, Koku, while she sells mangoes at the local market. Very soon, Yemi loses her brother in the crowds and worries about all the terrible things that might now happen to him. Instead, Koku finds himself well cared for by all the adults he encounters. Set in the continent of Africa, Yemi's tale of love, loss and reunion makes for an endearing narrative, perfect for kids on an idle evening at home.

When: 3 July (5 pm)

— Workshops

Monsoon with Meghdoot is a new virtual workshop conducted by the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai in which participants will be invited to examine the noted poet Kalidasa's prolific work and his creative and imaginative skills. Through the course of eight sessions, the workshop will focus on selected verses from Kalidasa's magnum opus and interpret his words and powerful depiction of the monsoons. To be conducted by poet, musician and litterateur, Rishiraj Pathak, the weekly workshop will also host some eminent speakers and scholars including Piyal Bhattacharya, Subodh Poddar and Sandhya Raman who will draw attention to aspects like dance, visual art and costume in Kalidasa's poetry.

When: 7 July to 25 August

A workshop organised by Kommune will help participants discover and refine their artistic style as writers and performers and find ways in which they can challenge their inner creativity to produce stories that truly deserve to be told. Towards the end of the workshop, which is being held to raise funds for COVID-19 , 12 participants will be chosen at random who will have the opportunity to pitch their stories, poems or original concepts and will receive feedback from artists Roshan Abbas, Tess Joseph and Shantanu Anand. For amateur writers, this workshop is definitely a place to be.

(This is a paid event.)

When: 4 July (10 am)

— Virtual book launch

As part of its virtual series, First Edition, the Jaipur Literature Festival will be hosting the launch of Anjali Joseph's latest novel, Keeping in Touch. A dysfunctional love story that unravels a long distance relationship spread across Assam and London, Joseph's novel explores the complex cultural frictions, dreams and ambitions that guide the motives of her characters to weave an emotional and endearing narrative. In a conversation with poet and author Jeet Thayil, the novelist will be discussing her writing process, the search for stillness in the midst of chaos and the delicate balance between attachment, intimacy and the concept of modernity.

When: 9 July (7 pm)

— Virtual poetry reading

As part of its ongoing series, Poetry with Prakriti, which features poetry readings on the first three Saturdays of every month, Prakriti Foundation will be hosting Stuart Ross next. The author of as many as 20 books of fiction, poetry and essays, Ross is the recipient of awards like the Harbourfront Festival Prize and the Canadian Jewish Literary Award for Poetry. Ross' poetry collections include works like Opposable Thumbs and A Sparrow Came Down Resplendent, and in this virtual session, he will be reading out some of his most acclaimed verses while discussing the creative process involved in his writing.

When: 3 July (7 pm)

— Streaming this week

Coming up on Netflix is the thriller Haseen Dillruba featuring Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the film tells the story of a young woman, Rani, who is under investigation for her husband's murder. As she weaves her own yarn of what seemingly appears to be the truth, Rani's story begins to unravel the uncomfortable details of a strange marriage and a possibly sordid affair. In telling her tale, she often quotes a writer called Dinesh Pandit, whose novels seem to have heavily influenced her, confusing the cops and blurring the lines between fact and fiction. What promises to be a thoroughly chilling murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba is perfect for a quiet night at home.

When: 2 July

Where: Netflix

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video is the film, The Tomorrow War, an action adventure that follows the story of a man who teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to save the world for his daughter. In doing so, he must travel to the future, navigate the year 2051 with a group of soldiers and fight a battle with a deadly alien species rapidly taking control of the planet. Featuring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and JK Simmons among others, this sci-fi adventure directed by Chris McKay spins a thrilling narrative of soldiers and civilians being transported into the future to team up and fight against these alien powers.

When: 2 July

Where: Amazon Prime Video

A new biographical drama, Radioactive, coming up on BookMyShow Stream will tell the story of Nobel Laureate Marie Curie whose work on radioactive elements led to revolutionary discoveries in science, accelerating the development of the modern world. Featuring Rosamund Pike as the brilliant scientist with Sam Riley playing the role of her husband Pierre Curie, the film promises to be an exciting glimpse into the life of two extraordinary minds. Curie was not only the first woman scientist in the world to win a Nobel Prize, but also the only person to win the award in two scientific fields. The film explores Curie's contributions to science as well as her will to continue her work with radioactive isotopes even as she suffered from radiation poisoning due to her prolonged exposure to these elements.

When: 2 July

Where: BookMyShow Stream

Shirley, a 2020 film featuring Elizabeth Moss in the lead, will be streaming on MUBI this Friday. It tells the story of the eponymous author and her professor-husband who teaches at Bennington College. In order to bring a change to their otherwise drab routine, the horror writer and her husband take in a young couple looking to start a new life. At first excited at the prospect of sharing a house with the famed author, the two realise that their life is serving as fodder for the novelist's next book, quickly turning their home into a place of psycho-drama that unfolds in an alarmingly chilling fashion. Shirley, which promises to be a terrifyingly haunting thriller, is the perfect watch on a quiet, rainy weekend at home.

When: 2 July

Where: MUBI