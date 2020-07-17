The Friday List: From a talk by women in STEM fields to a masterclass on foraging food, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

Several cities are under lockdown again and there is a curious feeling of moving backwards in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. In the midst of it all, social distancing and the need to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has taken away from our collective enjoyment of live events and performances, making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So, even as we have begun to ease out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a masterclass for women in STEM fields, a foraging and farming workshop and a crime author talking about committing the perfect murder.

— Masterclasses and workshops

For three Fridays this month, India Culture Lab will be hosting live sessions, free for all to converse with women who have made a mark in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields and discuss their amazing journeys in the virtual event, Mission Possible: Conversations on the Breakthroughs of Indian Women in STEM. In the first masterclass of the series, science writers Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Dogra, the founders of TheLifeofScience will discuss how female voices can be amplified in science and technology. The need for more women to join STEM fields and shed gender biases associated with scientific research cannot be overstated, making the session a must-attend especially for young girls dreaming about a career in hard sciences.

To know more and RSVP, click here.

When: 17 July (7 pm)

The art of delivering a monologue effectively is a particular talent and this lockdown has provided the perfect opportunity to unleash the performer within. In a live online masterclass organised by AVID Learning and Literature Live!, theatre director and actor Yuki Ellias will discuss the structure of monologues, their purpose in a story and teach how to deliver this dramatic speech to make it fit in the mould of a play. From a Shakespearean soliloquy to stage whispers and asides, learn The Art of the Monologue with passages from contemporary and classic plays in this highly interesting masterclass.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 July (5 pm)

If you have been thinking about growing, gathering and preparing your own food, the workshop A Find Dining Experience: Foraging Your Own Meal set up by Atlas Obscura is the place to be during this period of social distancing. A four-part workshop series conducted by Lori McCarthy and Felicity Roberts, it will bring forth unique foods and cultural traditions from Canada focusing each week on new foraging techniques. Divided into Herbs, Flowers, Mushrooms and Deep Flavour Techniques the class will witness its hosts live, farming and foraging resources that urban dwellers will find easy access to in their immediate surroundings.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 23 July

— Plays, dance and music

As part of its ongoing NCPA@home series, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai is set to showcase Symphony Orchestra of India's concert conducted by Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of the English National Opera (ENO) and the Huddersfield Choral Society along with SOI Music Director and violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev. The orchestra will be presenting Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No 3 and is sure to be a musical respite from the continued gloom brought about by the coronavirus crisis and the resulting social distancing norms. Tune in to listen to this wonderful symphony on the weekend which was recorded live at NCPA in February 2020.

When: 18 July (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

— Talks and interactive sessions

What goes into writing a perfect murder mystery, a best-selling crime thriller? How to commit the perfect murder? In a virtual session set up by Bangalore International Centre, Britain's bestselling crime author Peter James will be in conversation with journalist Jayanthi Madhukar, as they explore his journey of writing crime fiction and coming up with perfect ways of killing. The author's latest work, Find Them Dead, featuring Detective Superintendent Roy Grace is set to release in August in India. Meanwhile, the conversation, How to Commit the Perfect Murder promises to be an interesting tour of the crime fiction author's mind.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 July (5 pm)

As part of its ongoing ART Redefinied Today series, which kicked off with a talk on meme-making in the post-internet world, AVID Learning is set to bring forth another discussion on The Intersections of Science, Technology and Art this week. The live session will feature a diverse panel including artist and researcher Abhishek Hazra, Director of the Khoj International Artists Association, Pooja Sood, Director of Mumbai's Nehru Science Centre, Shivprasad Khened and curator Jaya Ramchandani who will be discussing the intersections between the three streams and the future trajectories for these disciplines. Attend the talk to know more about how these three fields play off one another in cultural and scientific spaces.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 23 July (6 pm)

Sustainable architecture is an up and coming branch of design which focuses fundamentally on construction in an environment-conscious manner. The importance of such careful design is the need of the hour, as the world grapples with the increasing environmental crisis. To highlight this issue, heritage entrepreneur Abhay Mangaldas will talk about Sustainability Now: The Future of Building Design, in AVID Learning's ongoing online sessions to discuss the importance of more sustainable models in developing building designs.

When: 22 July (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

An archived talk by Sir William Mark Tully will be featured in the NCPA@home series this weekend in which the former Bureau Chief of the BBC will be seen reminiscing about his life in India and what his experiences of living in the country have meant to him. The session, No Full Stops in India, was first held as a part of 2018's Tata Literature Live! festival at the NCPA and promises to be an interesting talk delivered by a prolific journalist.

When: 17 July (6 pm)

Where: NCPA's YouTube Channel

Classical dance is a practice, that like most art forms trickles down through generations producing exponents and performers who take their art form to newer heights and wider audiences. Such is the story of one family of Bharatnatyam, Kathakali and Odissi artists explored in Dancing in the Family, a talk that traces three generations of artists. Discussing her mother and grandmother's legacy, artist Sukanya Rahman will be in conversation with art writer Ranjana Dave exploring the truths behind celebrated lives against the history of dance forms in the pre and post-Independence era. Set up by the Bangalore International Centre, this talk is a must-attend for all practitioners, performers and enthusiasts of classical dance.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 19 July (7 pm)

This weekend, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will be hosting Tales of Sculptures: History Through Sculptures in the Museum. Specially designed for children and young adults, the talk promises to be an utterly informative experience with insights into historical events and artworks through the study of sculpture. Even as schools go virtual, there is no running away from homework and the talk is a much-needed break for kids which can also add to their knowledge of sculpture as an art form that represents our collective histories.

Download the enguru app to register.

When: 17 July (4 pm: Ages 8 to 12; 6 pm: Ages 12 to 16)

— Virtual exhibits

Discover a lovely exhibit showcased digitally by Prameya Art Foundation available for viewing online till 15 August which features a quilt made out of 60 sarees belonging to different migrant families. Woven into a 155 feet long piece, the quilt holds within its fabric many stories of the massive migration of people following the construction of the Mari Kanave Dam in Karnataka by the British in 1855. Created by Madhu Das and titled Where Are We, the exhibit features for the first time a body of work drawn from his public intervention in 2014.

When: 11 July to 15 August

Where: Prameya Art Foundation

— Streaming this week

A new teenage fantasy drama coming up this weekend on Netflix is Cursed, starring Katherine Longbottom of 13 Reason Why fame, a new take on the legend of King Arthur. Nimune, destined to become the Lady of the Lake, is a teenage sorceress who joins hands with the young mercenary Arthur in a quest to find the legendary wizard Merlin and battle the evil forces of the Red Paladins led by King Uther. For those who enjoy fantasy fiction, the series promises to be an interesting watch.

When: 17 July

Where: Netflix

Also arriving on Netflix is the first season of the BBC Two mini-series, The Luminaries based on the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton. The six-episode season is the story of the young Anna Wetherell who travels from the United Kingdom to New Zealand's South Island during the gold rush of the 1860s to make her fortune. What follows in the epic drama is a 19th-century tale of love, murder and revenge.

When: 20 July

Where: Netflix

Also read — Coronavirus outbreak: A database of books, performances, courses available online in these times of social distancing