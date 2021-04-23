Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit sharply, thrusting the country once again into curfews and regulations that sound more and more like a lockdown. Today, it has become more imperative than even the previous year to stay at home and reduce the spread of the coronavirus . At such a juncture, online events are once again taking centre stage as we resort to a leisure time that is increasingly becoming a completely virtual experience all over again. So as we enter into the oddly familiar weeks of stringent restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a virtual sketching contest, a walk through Kolkata's Chinatown and Netflix's Things Heard and Seen.

— Talks and panel discussions

In the fifth edition of its Sustainability NOW series, AVID Learning has brought about the discussion, The Future of Luxury in India to decode whether the etymological meaning of luxury can change from waste, excess and immodesty to a concept that is ethical, restrained and mindful of the environment. The panel discussion is set to focus on this changing notion of luxury and how various sectors like fashion, hospitality, lifestyle and eco-tourism are trying to innovate to fit into a circular economy of production. Among the panellists will be founder of Peepul Consulting, Srimoyi Bhattacharya, founder of Rewear Vikram Ramchandani, and founder of RARE India, Shoba Mohan, in conversation with journalist and author, Gayatri Rangachari Shah. What promises to be a thoroughly insightful take on efforts to change luxury patterns, this session is definitely one to catch for all passionate about sustainable living.

When: 29 April (6 pm)

Coming up this weekend is a virtual conversation between artist Boshudhara Mukherjee and writer and art critic Rosalyn D’mello on the former's ever evolving practice of handwoven canvas and exploring the nuances of this style through a critical lens. Brought about by TARQ, the session will also draw a curtain on Boshudhara’s ongoing exhibition The Familiars, which opened at the gallery in March. Her conversation with D'mello will not only delve into the artist's works that are on display in the gallery's online viewing room but also touch upon the processes involved in creating her artworks.

When: 24 April (5.30 pm)

Changing the Perspective is a talk brought forth by Sipping Thoughts which will feature bestselling author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni in a conversation around her new book, The Last Queen and the strong female characters that she has created through the course of her writing career. Divakaruni is known for her works like The Palace of Illusions and Forest of Enchantments, both of which narrate the stories of Draupadi and Sita respectively and draw out the narratives of two figures so integral to Indian mythology. In her latest work, she turns to historical fiction to write the story of Rani Jindan Kaur, the youngest and favourite queen of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. This session will be focusing on how the author has created powerful female characters in an attempt to flip the perspective and bring to the fore women of substance and courage.

When: 28 April (8 pm)

As part of its ongoing monthly series, Atlas Obscura has organised the talk, Mysteries of the Common Houseplant , to dig into the history of how houseplants were in fact brought indoors, where ferns came from and how to care for them. The guest expert for this month, biologist Morgan Halane will talk about the diseases and pests that can plague houseplants and how to best develop plant immunity to keep them healthy and blooming. This series puts special emphasis on the care of plants and highlights the rare and under-appreciated species of the plant world. For amateur gardeners and those interested in knowing more about tending to indoor flora, this session is the place to be.

When: 27 April

— Sketching contest

A new virtual contest brought about by Sahapedia invites artists to submit works which celebrate the heritage of our country. For the Sketch Out Heritage Contest, participants can choose from one of the thousands of monuments, sculptures, historical sites that focus on India's tangible or intangible cultural heritage. The entries have to be hand drawn or digital sketches that focus on this cultural heritage in the most impactful manner. There's also a chance to win prizes and the work will be featured on Sahapedia's social media handles. For those artists staying at home during this newly initiated curfew, this contest is something to engage in to spend this time indoors creatively and productively.

When: Deadline to submit the artworks is 29 April

— Virtual theatre festival

The ongoing Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival 2021 which flagged off on 26 March will draw to a close with the screening of Elephant in the Room, which is an homage to Lord Ganpati through a poignant reinterpretation of his story. Like most festivals this year, the 16th edition of the META was being held virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been featuring award-winning plays and live virtual conversations throughout. The last screening of the festival will be preceded by a conversation between director-performer Yuki Ellias and Sanjoy K Roy around Elephant in the Room to trace the challenges of bringing a new narrative in age-old scripts.

When: 23 April (7 pm) Conversation; 24 April (7 pm) Play Screening

— Virtual walkthrough

The city of Kolkata is home to one of the oldest Chinatowns in the world outside the sphere of Chinese cultural influence in Southeast Asia. The Chinese community arrived in Kolkata as early as the 18th century from villages in south China and settled in what was a thriving colonial capital. Soon, a bustling Chinatown emerged in the centre of the city adding to an already rich canvas of diversity. A virtual walkthrough brought about by Immersive Trails explores what remains of this Old Chinatown in the post independence Kolkata, the five Chinese temples that are still intact, the cultures of the Kolkata Chinese and their connection with the Indian freedom movement and the Chinese revolution of 1911.

When: 25 April (7 pm)

A discussion brought about by the Bangalore International Centre will revisit the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi while talking about a work that complements his autobiographical observations. Edited by Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi: Restless as Mercury: My Life as a Young Man is a book that draws from the Mahatma's speeches and writings to explore his life as a youth, to tell his story as a householder and lawyer and as a vulnerable and fallible young man eager to self-correct and learn from his peers. In conversation with author Sunil Khilnani, the editor will focus on some of the most illuminating aspects of Gandhi's youth making it an insightful discussion for all interested in the life of this extraordinary figure.

When: 29 April (6.30 pm)

— Virtual play

This month, Firstpost is back with FirstAct, a collaboration with theatre and improv artists who perform plays, readings and improv on the digital stage. Directed by Vikram Phukan, the play 11:11, set to be staged virtually this Friday is, like its title suggests, an exploration of the 11th hour, the precise moment when one must come to reckoning with one's own truth. The performance itself is boldly experimental as it becomes an act of virtual reality therapy where a performer's movements are immersed in a stimulated interactive environment. This play is an experience quite unlike a live show or a digital screening that transcends into the intriguing realm of VR while carving an equally interesting narrative.

When: 23 April

Where: Firstpost's Facebook and YouTube channel

— Streaming this week

Coming up on Netflix this week is the thriller Things Heard and Seen featuring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton in the lead. Based on Elizabeth Brundage's 2016 horror novel, All Things Cease to Appear, the film follows the story of the artist Catherine (Seyfried) and her husband George (Norton) who move from the city into a small town in search of a quieter life. But as it often happens, their new home and the quaint village are not the idyll they had imagined, rather something sinister lurks in the house they have moved into. Tension and fear mount higher as the cracks in their seemingly happy marriage are exposed and Catherine discovers a terrible darkness in her husband's past. A film that blends horror, thriller and suspense, it is a perfect watch for a night indoors.

Where: Netflix

When: 29 April

Arriving on SonyLIV this Friday is the crime story, Kathmandu Connection, which takes off from the Mumbai blasts of 1993. When an investigating officer on the case is found dead and a hotelier is kidnapped, a DCP resolves to find answers to the increasing mysteries. Amidst it all, a journalist's phone records reveal a number of calls that may be connected to the bomb blasts and can be traced to Kathmandu. With time running out and the pressure to crack the case rising, the police officers race to join the dots between the victims and the curious phone calls. The series, filled with a ton of mystery and drama promises to be bingeworthy.

Where: SonyLIV

When: 23 April

A new Kannada film, Roberrt is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video featuring Darshan in the lead along with Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan. The film also marks the debut of actor Asha Bhat. While Roberrt enjoyed a theatrical release earlier this year, it is now slated to arrive on the streaming service amidst new restrictions that have led to several theatres shutting down in light of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The film follows the story of a cook, trying to hide his dark past from his son and doing his best to give him a good life. But when his earlier life catches up to him, his deepest secrets are revealed, and he must go back to a forgotten chapter to settle scores.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

When: 25 April

Coming up on BookMyShow Stream is the Danish film Another Round which follows the story of four teachers struggling with unmotivated students and a thoroughly bored and stale existence. At one of the four friends' 40th birthday celebrations, a psychiatrist's theory about alcohol levels in the blood lead them all to drink in controlled amounts which starts making their lives happier and more enjoyable. What unfolds is their gradual descent into alcoholism that threatens to disrupt their lives altogether. The drama unravels as a peculiar scrutiny of a phenomenon that starts out as a fun experiment and ends in tragic loss and the discovery of a happiness that transcends the mundane. If a few subtitles are welcome, the film is definitely one to catch.

Where: BookMyShow Stream

When: 23 April