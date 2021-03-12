The Friday List: From a lecture-demonstration on kalbeliya to an unrehearsed, spontaneous play, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Nearly a year ago, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and most of us shifted to the screen to get our everyday helping of media and entertainment. Now, vaccine rollouts have begun in all earnest, but COVID-19 is far from over. With cases rising each day, the need to stay at home has been amplified all the more and in turn, has continued to make our leisure time a largely virtual experience. So, even as we have eased out of the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: the launch of Ranjit Hoskote's poetry collection, Hunchprose, a lecture-demonstration on the kalbeliya folk dance and a workshop on making cartoons.

— Talks and panel discussions

An upcoming virtual session will unveil poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote's latest collection of poems, Hunchprose, in the course of a conversation between him and the novelist and dancer Tishani Doshi. Brought about by AVID Learning, TATA Literature Live!, Kitab Khana and Penguin Random House India, the session The Power of the Poetic Word: New Directions in Poetry will explore questions around the range and power of the poetic word, the role of poetry in surviving chaos and its response to the challenges of the new normal. Hoskote and Doshi will draw upon the role of poetry as a tool to record and comment, to inspire and give voice to people and the place it occupies in today's socio-political climate. For poetry enthusiasts and amateur poets, this session is definitely a must attend.

When: 18 March (6 pm)

A conversation with architect Rahul Mehrotra is set to dive into his three decade long career and the evolving nature of his practice through the session, Working in Mumbai. Moderated by founder of Prakriti Foundation, Ranvir Shah, the discussion will revolve around Mehrotra's latest book and what it means to be an architect in the city of Mumbai. The session is a glimpse into the workings of the founder of RMA Architects, how he divides his time between Mumbai and Boston and his experiences of teaching Urban Design and Planning in the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University. This dialogue promises to be thoroughly insightful, filled with many anecdotes and knowledge about design techniques.

When: 12 March (7 pm)

Kalbeliya Demonstration and Lecture is an online session brought about by Sahapedia along with Roots of Rajasthan which features Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, the folk exponent who has conceptualised and choreographed the dance style kalbeliya. In a conversation with Ayla Joncheere, the folk artist will be discussing the nuances of the folk dance along with talking about her nomadic community, which gained attention in large part due to this art form. Demonstrating her art, the danseuse will speak about how the craft came to be, her journey and the cultural heritage of her tribe.

When: 13 March (5 pm)

Where: Sahapedia's Facebook page

An upcoming two-day lecture promises to dive into how a language is formed, how words and couplets render themselves to poets and how vocabulary becomes an amalgamation of varied cultures. In Arq-e-Zabaan, audiences will get a glimpse into how Hindustani evolved as the common tongue in much of northern India and how the Hindi-Urdu sisterhood came to be. What's more, the event is also a perfect place for beginners to study the structures of a ghazal and nazm by tracing these poetry traditions to Amir Khusrow — the poet who was utterly amazed by the Hindustani tongue — and the post-Parition period of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The session promises to be a thoroughly interesting lecture for everyone interested in the origins of this widely spoken language.

(This is a paid event.)

When: 13 March and 14 March (4 pm)

Four female theatre practitioners — Yuki Elias, Sharanya Ramprakash, Rashmi Ravikumar and Deepika Arwind — will engage in a conversation with moderator Lekha Naidu on the subject of the 'female gaze' in performing art and how women's issues can be portrayed on stage in a balanced and nuanced form. In Performing Gender, brought about by Bangalore International Centre and Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), the speakers will touch upon how much room theatre accords to the representation of women's issues and aspirations and the space provided to women directors, writers and actors to be part of these productions. A part of its Women in Art and Culture series, this session created by MAP is a significant and timely issue, a must attend for theatre artists and practitioners.

(This is a live event which will be screened virtually as well.)

When: 13 March (6 pm)

— Plays and music

A virtual streaming brought about by the Royal Opera House, UK, will be showcasing The Royal Ballet's Elite Syncopations. Created in 1974 by Kenneth MacMillan, this is a rather short but fun and light-hearted performance that runs for all of 35 minutes. With music by Scott Joplin, it is by far considered to be one of the most joyous compositions from Royal Ballet's repository and this particular screening will feature a recording of the work performed in October 2020 in the event, The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage. The concert marked a coming together of the artists after staying away from stage for seven months owing to the social distancing norms put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When: 13 March

Back home, Royal Opera House, Mumbai will be screening an enigmatic recital performed by the Kathak artiste Gauri Sharma Tripathi. To celebrate the fervour of Mahashivratri, Tripathi will be seen showcasing the Kathak tradition of Katha Vachak through Vyuha, a dance production which tells a mythological story about Lord Shiva. Kathak is a dance form which originated through the tradition of oral storytelling. Stories of deities, the divinity of the Gods and tales from mythology are abundant in the classical repertoire. Through Katha Vachak, the almost theatrical storytelling, so central to Kathak, blends with a story from Indian mythology in a recital that is sure to be utterly engrossing.

When: 13 March

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

QTP and Natak Company have brought about a digital production of White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour to mark the anniversary of the longest theatre shutdown in the history of the modern world. With no rehearsals and no director, this digital play is a wonderfully audacious experiment that hands over a sealed script to the performers at the beginning of the show. Three shows will run simultaneously in Hindi, English and Marathi and audiences can tune into any one of them to discover this spontaneous and dynamic power of theatre. A boldly creative initiative that celebrates the resilience of theatre in a world that is rapidly going digital, the play is definitely one to catch this weekend.

When: 13 March

— Workshop

A three-part workshop series flagged off by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is set to teach participants the art of making cartoons using paints, paper quilling and other craft materials. Make-a-Toon is all about taking a dip into the past and revisiting some iconic cartoon characters. The workshop will teach participants how to make Simba, Groot, Moana and many more such figures using simple craft techniques. For those with kids at home, this workshop is a great way to create some family favourite characters and engage in a fun activity.

When: 17 March

— Streaming this week

An endearing family drama coming up on Netflix this weekend is Yes Day, featuring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as the parents to three mischievous kids. In a habit of saying 'no' to almost everything that their children do, or propose to do, the couple takes on their kids' challenge one day by granting them 24 hours to do as they please — with some ground rules, of course. On 'yes' day, there are no rules, no restrictions, and no one can say 'no' to anything. What unfolds is a day of unforgettable adventure and madness in the life of this family. Tune in to catch Yes Day this weekend with the kids of the household in tow.

When: 12 March

Where: Netflix

The upcoming Netflix original docu-series, The Lost Pirate Kingdom is set to bring to life the Golden Age of the pirates in the Caribbean that took over the high seas following the 12-year war between Spain and England. A thrilling enactment of some of the most infamous pirates like Blackbeard, Henry Vane and Anne Bonny, the series showcases how real-life pirates plundered and pillaged the ports of England whilst forming an egalitarian republic among themselves. After the war was over, many a British Privateers went out of work, chased after the Spanish treasure, freed themselves from the control of the crown and formed a republic in the Bahamas. This series, oscillating between past and present, drama and interviews, action and dialogue, brings forth the legends of these real pirates of the Caribbean.

When: 15 March

Where: Netflix

Another docu-series, Marvel's ASSEMBLED is coming up on Disney+Hotstar this weekend, which will showcase the behind-the-scenes journey of some of its iconic shows like Wanda Vision and Loki. Featuring interviews with the cast and crew of the shows, the series attempts to unravel the making of these productions and examine the future trajectory of the Marvel cinematic universe. For all fans of the comics, the characters, the series and the films, this sneak peek into the making of some of its most popular creations is definitely a must watch.

When: 12 March

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Coming up on Apple TV+ is the crime drama film, Cherry, which revolves around a retired Army medic from Ohio, suffering from PTSD, trying to adjust to civilian life. Addicted to opioids, he starts robbing banks to pay for his daily fixes and even risks losing the love of his life in trying to cope with his trauma. Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Nico Walker of the same name, it tells the story of the author and his transition from the army to civilian life, his addiction and time in prison. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and featuring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in the lead, Cherry is surely a film to catch this weekend.

When: 12 March

Where: Apple TV+