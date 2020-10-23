The Friday List: From a Halloween special murder mystery to Mirzapur Season 2, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Online events, from exhibits to talks to music concerts, became an inseparable part of our lives during the lockdown as public spaces were shut indefinitely to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Eventually cities and towns have opened up, yet there remains the ever-present threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus. So even as we eased out of the most stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continue to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a murder mystery challenge, a discussion about the landscape of poetics and the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur.

— Music

This weekend, Royal Opera House, Mumbai will be screening an excerpt from the archived concert, Hope, Health and Humanity which was hosted by the Nehru Centre, London and High Commission of India in the UK to commemorate the 74th year of Indian independence. Featured in the concert will be stalwarts like the Padma Bhushan awardee Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on the mohan veena, folk artist Sunita Bhuyan and violinist Ronojit Bhuyan. A concert curated specially for the screen, this recital brings to audiences some of the most prominent personalities in Indian classical music and is sure to be a thoroughly engrossing experience.

When: 24 October

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai's YouTube channel

— Talks and panel discussions

Who among us has been able to avoid the much treaded path of blogging? With the advent of high-speed internet came blogs, that created a platform for every person out there to channelise the writer within. From columns on couture, entertainment and books to business, engineering and entrepreneurship, blogs quickly paved a way for many writers to share their thoughts with the world and enter the literary milieu. In AVID Learning's Blogs to Books: Expressions of Entrepreneurship, three such speakers from the field of business will come together to discuss how they straddle the two spaces of writing for the screen and for books, changing their voice as the medium changes to produce impactful works. Panelists Kaustubh Sonalkar, Sapna Gupta and Ranjeev Dubey will be seen in the live online discussion talking about their experiences of writing their first business books, getting them published and what the future of blogging looks like.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 29 October (6 pm)

As part of a series of virtual talks in its Brave New World segment, Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will bring forth the discussion, Two Menus: Poetry and Fiction between author and poet Rachel DeWoskin and critic and poet Ranjit Hoskote. Most recently, DeWoskin has published a collection of poetry entitled Two Menus and the novel Banshee, works which highlight transnational experiences, explore questions of identity, culture and the self. The two writers will be seen talking about these aspects of DeWoskin's narrative along with her writing journey and the landscape of poetics. Tune in to find out what happens when two poets get together to discuss their collective understanding of the subject, in what will undoubtedly be a thoroughly insightful session.

When: 23 October (7 pm)

Where: JLF's Facebook page

The same evening, the Brave New World series will also bring forth the conversation, Muscular India: Masculinity, Mobility and the New Middle Class to talk about the inner workings of gyms in the country. Authors Michiel Baas and Vivek Tejuja will be seen conversing around this topic tackled in the former's book by the same name. The author will elaborate on how exercise and the fitness space has provided an upward mobility for trainers by stepping out of the traditional concept of the akhara while exploring the intricacies of using bodily capital to escape class barriers. Gyms and the fitness industry have become the new sensation especially in the months following the coronavirus crisis, and this talk attempts to illuminate the whys and hows of the industry which is fast booming culture in India.

When: 23 October (8.30 pm)

Where: JLF's Facebook page

Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre has brought forth the talk, Art and Queer Identities, in continuation of its Inclusion & Diversity segment. Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam and the founder of Godrej India Culture Lab, Parmesh Shahani will engage in a discussion that revolves around topics consistent with this theme, within the realm of art. Examining how a cultural and corporate Indian world can potentially engage with queer identities and drive conversations around LGBTQ+ rights, the two speakers will talk about how art can in fact act as a vehicle for communities to connect and heal together. The session aims to tackle a highly relevant subject and is the place to be for entrepreneurs in the corporate space and those from the LGBTQ+ community keen on hearing activists discussing the powerful connect between art and inclusivity.

(This session will have Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation.)

To know more and register, click here.

When: 24 October (6 pm)

Kicking off what it calls its Halloweek, Atlas Obscura is set to dive into five days of terrifying tales, wicked games and creepy witchcraft. Starting this Monday, author Colin Dickey will venture to explore cryptids, ghosts and other scary creatures and find out if there is any truth to the stories around them. In Monster of the Month with Colin Dickey, the author will discuss why we are drawn towards such mysterious monsters, divulging the history, lore and myths built around these creatures. In the very first session, he will talk about The Legend of Lawndale, a supernatural occurrence that took place Illinois in 1977. The flying cryptids of North America will be discussed in this talk and the curious legend of a pair of these gigantic carnivores trying to drag away a 10-year-old boy in their talons will be remembered afresh. For fans of ghost stories, the Halloween special week is definitely a must attend.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 26 to 30 October

With the American polls under way, the entire world is looking westwards to find out the outcome of the elections as Democrat Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump go head to head in a pandemic-afflicted, recession-hit economy. In light of these events, Bangalore International Centre, in collaboration with the Bangalore Literature Festival, has set up the talk, How Did the Party of Lincoln Become the Party of Trump? Political analyst at CNN, Julian E Zelizer will be conversing with Prateeti Punja Ballal to discuss the origins of the Republican Party, better known as the GOP and how it has changed through time. As the talk's title suggests, the focus will be on how the party transformed from Abraham Lincoln's visionary leadership to its current form under Trump, emphasising on how this change has been in the works since the 1950s. Zelizer's talk promises to be an informative one, a perfect space for those interested in world politics.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 26 October (7 pm)

— Virtual games

Scream: A virtual murder mystery for Halloween is a special event orchestrated by MurderedforMoney this October to celebrate the festival in the spookiest of ways. Written by Steve Clark and David Lovesy, the virtual murder mystery will feature some scary characters, from the infamous Count Dracula to The Bride of Frankenstein to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and so many more witches and wizards. The game can be played over six days at any time, and its plot: on the night of the Monsters' AGM, their leader Granny is about to announce her retirement, but mayhem, murder and crime ensue when everyone who wants to be her successor prepares to go to every length to ensure they get the job. Join in to what is sure to be the most thrilling ride this scary Halloween.

To know more and play, visit MurderedforMoney's Facebook page

When: 28 October to 2 November

— Online fair

For prospective brides and grooms now looking at a socially distanced wedding, a three-day virtual fair brought forth by The World of Weddings is the place to be to interact with some of the finest designers and organisers to get an insight into how they can plan their own special day. From conversing with designers like Masaba Gupta and Archana Kochhar to narrowing down a venue and planning an exciting honeymoon, the expo promises to be a one-stop shop for a plethora of wedding planning ideas conducive to the ever-changing rules put in place to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 23 to 25 October

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this week is the BBC television miniseries A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth's well-known 1993 novel of the same name. Set in a freshly independent, post-partition India of the 1950s, the novel tells the story of all that transpires within four families through the course of 18 months while chronicling one mother's efforts to secure a 'suitable boy' for her daughter to marry. The girl, Lata, a 19-year-old university student is reluctant to give in to her domineering mother's wishes and finds herself at a crossroads, having to choose between three prospective grooms. In what has been lauded as brilliant prose by a prolific writer, the novel is an apt description of the complexities of caste, religion and class in independent India, blending it beautifully with the nuances of arranged marriage. For all fans of Seth's book, who keep returning to it time and again, and those who enjoy period dramas, this series featuring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Shahana Goswami and Tanya Maniktala is definitely worth a watch.

When: 23 October

Where: Netflix

This weekend, landing on Disney+Hotstar is a new HBO series, The Undoing, featuring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The miniseries, based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known, follows a seemingly perfect life of a New York therapist (essayed by Kidman) who has everything: a doting husband, a loving son, a successful career. But when a gruesome death and her husband's disappearance threaten to burst the happy bubble of her life, the protagonist must face horrifying revelations left behind in the wake of this utterly public disaster. As these occurrences become the undoing of her idyll, the mother and son find themselves making a new world in the aftermath of the crisis. A little drama infused with a healthy helping of suspense, The Undoing will definitely be worth a binge.

When: 25 October

Where: Disney+Hotstar

After its first season ended on a thrilling cliffhanger, the much awaited Amazon Prime Video series, Mirzapur is returning for season two. Lawlessness, murder, drugs, crime and dirty politics will once again take over the screen as Mirzapur Season 2 brings back a host of actors like Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar who continue playing a dangerous game in a violent town. Many of the actors from season one will be seen reprising their roles, while others like Varma will make for new additions to an already stellar cast. For those who have not watched the first season, get cracking, for the second one is definitely going to perfect for a weekend binge.

When: 23 October

Where: Amazon Prime Video

