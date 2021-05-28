Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

Few weeks into another lockdown, just when coming to grips with the increasing cases of the COVID-19 virus had once again become the new normal, drastic weather patterns leading to cyclones and rains have become threatening reminders that all is not well yet. In these trying times, solace is to be found in leisure activities and with most public spaces remaining shut to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, seeking this distraction has become a largely virtual experience. So, amidst all these persisting stringent restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: tracing Manto's relevance in the present context, strolling through the Kolkata of World War II and season three of The Kominsky Method.

— Talks and panel discussions

Next in its series of talks on ecology and sustainability is AVID Learning's panel discussion on eco-tourism and the challenges forward in this space. Sustainability NOW: Tourism and the Environment will explore corresponding solutions to the these issues while tracing the rise and growth of sustainable tourism. Brought about in collaboration with RARE India, the discussion will feature Amit Sankhala, who has been working towards tiger and nature conversation, along with founder of Ecosphere, Ishita Khanna, the writer of the well-known travel blog The Shooting Star, Shivya Nath and founder of Green People, Roopesh Rai. Through the conversation, the panellists will explore some of the measures already being implemented to make eco-tourism a conscious practice and imagine a sustainable path for the future.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 3 June (6 pm)

As part of its ongoing virtual series of conversations around subjects relevant to our times, Jaipur Literature Festival has brought about the talk, Neither Settler nor Native, between academic and writer Mahmood Mamdani and professor Pardis Mahdavi. The discussion will revolve around Mamdani's book of the same name which is a genealogy of political modernity based on the idea of the colonial state and the nation state as being by products of one another. Mamdani's work, derived from extensive research, unpacks the need to reimagine political communities and in this conversation, he will explore the origins of a colonial state and the path towards a completely decolonised future.

To register for the talk, click here.

When: 28 May (7 pm)

Manto In Our Times is a panel discussion organised by the Bangalore International Centre which traces the relevance of the prolific writer's works in these unprecedented times and his role as a conscience keeper, to mark the month of his birth anniversary. Considered to be one of the finest Urdu writers of the 20th century, Saadat Hasan Manto's works have chronicled the chaos of partition and the prevailing social climate of his time through his satirical works and dark comedy. In this conversation, professor of history, Ayesha Jalal, journalist Humra Quraishi and columnist Aakar Patel locate Manto's writing in the current crisis and whether we can stand to learn anything from his works to cope in this tough period.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 29 May (7 pm)

A concert featuring emerging Carnatic musicians will cast a spotlight on the practitioners of this art and their craft in the session, Baithak with India’s Next-Gen Carnatic Stars, brought forth by HCL Concerts. Featuring vocalist Smruthi Bhaskar, mridangam artist Kishore Ramesh and violinist Adarsh Ajaykumar, the recital celebrates the winners of The Carnatic Quest, an initiative which identifies prodigious Carnatic talent across five categories including vocals, veena, violin, flute and percussion. In this concert, the winners of the 2020 quest will present some of their most appealing compositions in a bid to promote the conservative as well as contemporary layers of this dynamic art form.

When: 28 May (7 pm)

Where: HCL Concerts' Facebook page

— Virtual ballet

The Royal Opera House will be streaming The Royal Ballet's 21st Century Choreographers to celebrate the creative vision of some of the finest international artists in a mixed program of contemporary work. It will open with Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour which weaves ensemble pieces with pas de deux to be followed by the world premiere of a duet from American choreographer Kyle Abraham, known for his mercurial fusion of dance styles. Next will be a performance from award-winning Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite which explore in a riveting dance-drama the depths of human nature mingled with boardroom politics through the performance titled, The Statement. What promises to be an exceedingly spellbinding concert, this stream by the opera house is definitely a can't miss.

To know more and attend, click here.

When: 29 May

— Attend a virtual literature festival

The e-Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) is next in a long line of cultural events that have taken to the virtual stage in the wake of the pandemic crisis. On Friday, KLF's International Poetry Festival mark the 75th birthday of the prolific poet, K Satchidanandan. The poetry festival will feature as many as 50 poets from across the globe including Palestine's Asma Azaizeh and the Bangladeshi-Swedish poet and writer Taslima Nasrin among others. This day-long edition of the literature festival is curated with the aim to highlight prominent and emerging literary talent in the lead up to the physical event scheduled to occur in January 2022.

When: 28 May (10 am)

Where: Kerala Literature Festival's Facebook page

— Workshop

An upcoming workshop hosted by Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum will examine the art of typography, drawing on various concepts including fonts, font sizes and the arrangement of lines and curves in letters. To be conducted by type designer Tanya George, the two-part lesson is a perfect space for font nerds and children to come together and study the terms that help to describe letters and try out different techniques to design letter forms. The workshop is a mix of the online and typographic worlds in which the host will take participants on a virtual tour of Mumbai to learn everything that a sign can divulge. Through Type Cooking, participants can learn how to devise a font using simple craft materials that is as appealing to the eye as it is legible.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 29 May and 5 June (11 am)

— Virtual play

The next in Prakriti Foundation's Drama. Discourse. Dialogue., a retrospective of plays by Manjula Padmanabhan, is the showcasing of the playwright's work, Points. Taken from the book, Collected Plays, Volume 2: Laughter and Blood, the play is directed by Matheus Melchionna of the Espetaculo Em Chamas theatre company. Following the screening of an excerpt from the play will be a discussion with Padmanabhan and the creators of the drama to decipher the underlying themes within the story and how they can be produced most effectively on stage.

To know more and attend the talk, click here.

When: 29 May (7 pm)

— Virtual walkthrough

This time around, the walkthrough brought about by Immersive Trails will trace Kolkata as it were during World War II when Japanese bombers were flying on regular scouting missions to destroy the city's industrial sector. It will revisit the 'inbound areas' which were considered to be safe zones for the Commonwealth and US forces and how whilst being a part of the war effort, these very spaces became a symbol of colonialism and wartime oppression. The area soon became a voice for dissent where Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India Movement and Netaji’s Indian National Army continued to inspire hope in the local population. The walkthrough Calcutta in World War II conducted by Tathagata Neogi will explore this contested region in Kolkata through eyewitness accounts and forgotten stories.

To know more and get your ticket, click here.

When: 30 May (4 pm)

— Streaming this week

A new political drama featuring Huma Qureshi is set to arrive on SonyLIV this Friday, which tells the story of a simple wife and homemaker who goes on to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Maharani follows the life of Rani Bharti, the wife of the Chief Minister, who has few aspirations and fulfils her duties towards home and husband until a crisis forces her to shoulder responsibilities of far greater magnitude than she ever expected to. When her husband is injured brutally in an attack, he appoints Bharti as his successor and thrust into this position of power, the illiterate woman is forced to navigate politics and corruption to overcome every hurdle that falls in her way.

When: 28 May

Where: SonyLIV

BookMyShow Stream will be showcasing the Spanish film The Human Voice this weekend directed by Pedro Almodóvar, based on Jean Cocteau's 1928 play by the same name. The film follows the story of a young woman whose ex lover is supposed to arrive to collect his belongings and his dog but never does show up. She watches time pass by as she gazes at his suitcases accompanied only by the restless dog who has not yet realised that his master has left him behind too. Featuring Tilda Swinton as this woman coming to grips with her loss and longing, the 2020 film is at once a dramatic and dark narrative of going to extreme lengths to keep the person who has left constantly alive in memory.

When: 28 May

Where: BookMyShow Stream

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, The Kominsky Method is set to arrive this weekend bringing back its stellar cast for the much awaited third and final season. For the uninitiated, the series created by Chuck Lorre follows the story of an ageing acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), who was once a famous actor and his longtime agent and friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) as they navigate the twilight of their lives in Los Angeles. For fans of the series, and those who have been meaning to start watching it one day, the release of the third season is the perfect way to start binging on the show.

When: 28 May

Where: Netflix

Arriving on Disney+Hotstar is an utterly interesting drama which follows the secret backchannel talks and unlikely friendships of a few Israelis and Palestinians along with a couple of Norwegians that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Based on a Tony Award-winning play, Oslo, directed by Barlett Sher comes at a time when the recent Israel-Palestine conflict has once again sparked up international conversation, and brings to light the work of those silent heroes who tried to bring about peace in a war torn region. Featuring Andrew Scott, Ruth Wilson and Jeff Wilbusch among others, the film is surely a must-watch for all interested in the Palestine question.

When: 30 May

Where: Disney+Hotstar