The Friday List: From a class on silhouette portraits to a reading of Eidgah Ke Jinnat, your weekly calendar of virtual events

The COVID-19 pandemic has made wearing masks the 'new normal', and staying at home is gradually becoming a habit formed out of necessity. Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, and other public spaces continue to remain closed or operational with limited capacity to curb the spread of the virus making our leisure time a largely virtual experience. Therefore, even as we begin to ease out of the most stringent restrictions, the landscape of our daily engagements and weekly doses of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: a dinosaur-themed trivia night (or morning), a rehearsed reading of Abhishek Majumdar's Eidgah Ke Jinnat and learning the craft of silhouette portraiture.

— Music

Even as the coronavirus-induced lockdown and social distancing norms have forced theatres to shut down while postponing live events, the Royal Opera House, Mumbai has brought a myriad of online cultural programmes for audiences to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their home. This weekend, the opera house will be screening 30 minutes of an archived performance, first staged in 2019 as part of the Young Talent Series. The event will witness finalists from the Furtados School of Music's BAND IT Festival, bringing to the screen strands of music that cut across multiple genre including jazz and folk. For music aficionados, the concert can be an engaging event for a weekend evening, reminiscent of live concerts that used to be.

When: 5 September (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House's YouTube channel

Featuring an excerpt from a performance staged at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020, the Royal Opera House will have musician and composer Sameer Rahat in a recital that brings to the screen the soulful Urdu blues, which have come to symbolise the artist's work. Through his solo albums like Aamad, the musician has been trying to keep Urdu poetry alive, fusing it with notes of contemporary music. Tune in to this archived performance to spend a mid-week evening immersed in Rahat's compositions.

When: 9 September (6 pm)

Where: Royal Opera House's YouTube channel

Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Sabu will take to the virtual stage this weekend in Stories from a Couch, a recital that showcases his inspirations — Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens — through music that blends their tunes in his own, producing a melody, fresh and immersive. With influences from indie-folk to soul, alt-rock and indie-pop, Sabu's concert also infuses the music with real-life experiences and mental health awareness, tricky emotions, and his perceptions of the world. This recital is the place to be for those looking to immerse themselves in soulful musical renditions for an evening of weekend entertainment at home.

To know more and register on SkillBox, click here.

When: 5 September (8 pm)

— Work alongside experts

In Nina Nightingale's Charm School, participants can work alongside the artist in exploring history's fascinating artistic disciplines and their origins. From silhouette portraits and hair reliquaries to postage stamp flirtation and suffragette tea parties, the hour-long virtual live show, organised by Atlas Obscura, will have Nightingale walk her participants through the basics of a specific craft and talk about its cultural landscape, addressing any questions that come along the way. The inaugural class will discuss silhouette portraiture, its various techniques and crafting your own artwork using basic material like light and dark paper, markers, printed photos, flashlights and more. Tune in to this interesting session and make your own silhouette portrait.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 10 September

— Talks and interactive sessions

Beyond the Lens: Documenting Visual Cultures and Narratives, an initiative brought about by AVID Learning comprises multiple sessions which highlight the nuances of storytelling using visual art. One of these events is a talk by photographer Dinesh Khanna on Dystopian Utopia: The Visual Language of Photography, which promises to discuss how powerful photography can bring forth stirring narratives. For aspiring photographers aiming to understand the impact of carefully captured photos, this is the place to be.

When: 7 September (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

Yet another talk, part of the same curated thematic brought forth by AVID Learning is Documenting Heritage: India Lost and Found, featuring photographer and panoramist Amit Pasricha. The session, while taking a dip into the process of documenting crucial cultural spaces and heritage sites, is sure to capture what it means to record these places through photography and how it can be used as a medium to talk about and preserve histories. Tune in to the session to know more about this strand of photography.

When: 9 September (7 pm)

Where: AVID Learning's YouTube channel

A live online conversation part of the same series is Beyond the Lens: Documenting Cultures by AVID Learning, in which filmmaker and photographer Paul Saltzman will be talking to journalist and founding editor of The Wire, Sidharth Bhatia. The session will have Saltzman drawing on his own experiences to show how photography can demystify cultures from across the world, highlight their many layers and celebrate what they signify. Through this event, the two speakers will also discuss the cultural character of India as perceived by an outsider, its histories and vibrant heritage. For all photography enthusiasts, this discussion is a must-attend.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 10 September (6 pm)

Musician and writer Chitra Srikrishna will be speaking in the talk Mood and Melodies set up by the Bangalore International Centre, on the journey taken through various moods and emotions in listening to songs from across India. Music can generate powerful feelings, evoke deep-set emotions and provide an outlet for buried sorrows. Traversing through Carnatic krithi or Hindustani bhajans, or even background scores, Srikrishna will follow the music as it sets a particular mood and explain how melodies can in fact shape and soothe those feelings of uncertainty or restlessness brought on in these trying times brought due to the coronavirus pandemic. For music lovers, this session promises to be an interesting look at how music can help shift our moods to calmer, happier places.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 4 September (6.30 pm)

— Games

Every week, Atlas Obscura organises an online trivia night for contenders from across the globe who play in a team of five and take home exciting prizes. This week too will have a trivia night, only it will be around dinosaurs and the prehistoric age. Lecturer and host of Atlas Obscura's weekly Dino 101 show, Dustin Growick will be the one conducting this game night, bringing to the participants questions, facts and jokes throughout the session. Just like every other time, participants will be playing in a two-hour-long quiz that will test wit, knowledge and guessing skills. Join this trivia night, or morning (if your couch is in the IST zone) and kick the inner paleontologist into gear.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 9 September

— Rehearsed reading

Eidgah Ke Jinnat, a Hindi-Urdu version of Abhishek Majumdar's work, The Djinns of Eidgah follows the hard-hitting subject of the turmoil in Kashmir in a play that interweaves true stories and testimonies with Islamic storytelling. The play itself is a stirring narrative of a radicalised generation of children in Kashmir and how things become difficult for them as a result of the near persistent conflicts in the Kashmir Valley and the presence of the armed forces. The rehearsed reading performed online has been brought about by the Kahe Vidushak Foundation in collaboration with artists from across the country, as a case for introspection about independence and the meaning of freedom for every individual. Tune in this weekend for any of the shows planned during two days and catch this powerful reading.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 5 & 6 September (11 am and 5 pm)

— Streaming this week

From the Academy Award-winner Charlie Kaufman is the upcoming Netflix film, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the story of a young girl who accompanies her new boyfriend, Jake, on a road trip to a remote farm to meet his parents. What happens next is a series of mysterious happenings in this psychological thriller featuring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemon, putting viewers on the edge of their seats. Adapted from a book of the same name by Canadian novelist Iain Reid, the film promises to be a weird, mysterious, dark watch, perfect for a weekend movie night.

When: 4 September

Where: Netflix

Also arriving on Netflix this Friday is the series Away, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Hilary Swank, embarking on a mission to Mars as she navigates the ultimate work-life tensions. Setting off on the risky assignment, the commander of the Mars-bound Atlas faces a family emergency right before lift off and has to make one of the most difficult choices of her life. Leading an international crew into space, Swank portrays American astronaut Emma Green in this sci-fi drama, which quite apart from its gritty predecessors in the space odyssey genre, focuses on complex human emotions arising out of making impossible decisions. Away is worth a binge.

When: 4 September

Where: Netflix

Coming up on SonyLIV this weekend is JL50 featuring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in a film that follows the case of a plane which crashes in West Bengal 35 years after it has taken off. Deol is tasked with this curious investigation and attempts to find answers behind the disappearance of this aircraft, where it was and how it survived for over three decades. The film appears to be inspired by the real-life incident of the AN-12 transport aircraft which disappeared in 1968 only to turn up in 2003. Directed by Shailender Vyas, JL50 seems to be a suspenseful, mysterious story, definitely worth a watch.

When: 4 September

Where: SonyLIV

Dropping on Amazon Prime Video this weekend is Season 2 of The Boys, with three episodes releasing on 4 September followed by one episode every Friday, culminating in the series finale on 9 October. For first-time viewers: superheroes are traditionally good and noble but what happens when the heroes go rogue and abuse their superpowers? In The Boys, a powerless group teams up against the powerful superheroes to expose the Seven and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that covers up these abuses of power. Tune in to watch the first season before the second one hits the digital screen, for this show is a must watch.

When: 4 September

Where: Amazon Prime Video

