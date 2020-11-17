Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: On Day 2, focus on India’s economic slowdown, and literary bonus for kids

An evening panel discussion featuring Raghuram Rajan and Jayati Gosh on how to rescue the Indian economy will be one of the highlights of the day

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is all set to commence an exciting day 2 with a range of talks and activities that promise to enthral different age groups. The day will be especially exciting for children, between the ages of 5 to 13, as authors like Arshia Sattar, Neha Singh and Arunima Roy prepare to put their best foot forward to engage with them through story-telling, poetry and workshops. The rest of us, on the other hand, can look forward to panel discussions on India’s economic slowdown and the future of Indian sports in the Olympics.

The second day will begin with Pedagogy expert Geetanjali Shetty Kaul’s fascinating workshop on de-coding hieroglyphics and Egyptian inventions titled Osiris’s Coffin for children between the ages of 10 to 11. Later in the day, the renowned author and translator Arshia Sattar will engage in a conversation with 14 years old Tariecka Sinh to familiarise children — between the ages of 12 to 13 — with the several unrecognised but interesting characters from the Mahabharata in a session titled Unknown Heroes. The festival is also organising an exhilarating interactive musical performance on Hans Christian Anderson’s Snow Queen for children above the age of 5.

In the evening audiences can look forward to a panel discussion with eminent economists Raghuram Rajan and Jayati Gosh — moderated by journalist Gonvindraj Ethiraj — on how to rescue the Indian economy titled Emergency Room.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.