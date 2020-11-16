Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: Ian McEwan to Shashi Tharoor, writers to look out for on Day 1

The festival will be inaugurated on the evening of 16 November, and will host eighty-three sessions, six performances, and multiple workshops.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 is back with its eleventh edition with a stellar list of speakers from diverse fields to present to you an intellectually enriching saga spread across seven days. The festival, which is all set to kick off on 16 November, will include speakers like Christophe Jaffrelot, Raghuram Rajan, Lord Jeffrey Archer and Arshia Sattar — discussing everything from politics to culture to mythology.

The festival will be hosting eighty-three sessions, six performances, multiple workshops and a children’s festival called The Little Fest — all of which can be viewed for free on the Tata Literature Live social media pages. The founder and Director of the festival, Anil Dharker, described this year’s line up as, “the best line up of people any literary festival in India has ever had.”

The festival will be inaugurated on the evening of 16 November, following which noted journalist and columnist Anil Dharker will engage with author Ian McEwan in a conversation titled The Enduring Power of Words. This will be followed by a session titled Lay of the Land in which Shashi Tharoor’s latest novel The Battle of Belonging will be launched. The session will also include a discussion between Tharoor and Christophe Jaffrelot on the meaning of nationalism, in which they will seek to unpack concepts such as ‘nation’, ‘nationality’ and ‘nationalism’ and their very specific manifestations in the Indian context.

Day 1 will be concluded with a discussion, chaired by journalist Suhasini Haider, titled The Unquite American in which professor Michael Hudson will engage in a conversation with historian Vijay Prashad on the political and economic basis of the United States foreign intervention in the post World War II era.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.