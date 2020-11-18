Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: From Sudha Murthy to Howard Jacobson, authors and sessions to watch out for on Day 3

An evening session will feature Man-Booker Prize winner Howard Jacobson, in conversation with publisher Karthika VK about his book Live A Little

On the third day of the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest viewers can expect panel discussions on art, literature and impactful story-telling. There is also a long list of activities, workshops and interactions planned for children on subjects ranging from environmental conservation to the art of board-game making. The day will also include a session on politics and government, which will touch upon the recent United States presidential elections and its possible effect on American institutions and the world at large.

The day will begin with writer Sudha Murthy regaling children between the ages of 12 to 13 with stories from her new book Grandparents’ Bag of Stories while in conversation with ninth-grader Naima Ramakrishnan. Later in the day, authors Bijal Vaccharajani and Radha Rangarajan will introduce children, between the ages of 12 to 13, to 10 inspiring personalities who are battling numerous obstacles to prevent climate change in a session titled Planet Saviours. The Fest is also hosting acclaimed puppeteers like I Made Sidia and Peter Wilson in an effort to introduce children between the ages of 10 to 11 to the magic of shadow puppetry in a show aptly titled A Lark In the Dark: Telling Stories Through Shadow Puppets.

In the evening, Man-Booker Prize winner Howard Jacobson will engage in a conversation with publisher Karthika VK about his book Live A Little — a comic novel which tells the story of two diametrically opposite 90-something who fall in love — in a session titled Living A Little, Meaning A Lot. The day will end with a discussion — moderated by journalist Gargi Rawat — titled America Decides on the future of American politics in the wake of the recent US presidential elections, in which eminent personalities like Bhaskar Sunakara, Nathan Robinson, Seema Sirohi and Puneet Ahluwalia will share their views.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.