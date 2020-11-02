Tata Literature Live 2020: Festival's awards longlist includes Aravind Adiga, Samanth Subramanian

Ruth Vanita's Memory of Light, Ira Mukhoty's Akbar, TM Krishna's Sebastian & Sons, Megha Majumdar's A Burning and Ashwini Bhatnagar's The Lotus Years are among the titles competing at the awards at Tata Literature Live! 2020.

The longlist of literary awards at the 2020 edition of Tata Literature Live! were announced on 2 November. This year, the festival will be held online, owing to the coronavirus crisis. The virtual award ceremony will be held on 22 November, as the closing event of the festival.

The award recognises writers established and emerging in fiction and non-fiction writing. The jury this year for the Fiction category features Ashwani Kumar, researcher, author and poet; Keki N Daruwalla, poet, writer and former IPS officer; Madhavi Menon, author; Shashi Baliga, Executive Director, Literature Live!

Author Jonathan Gil Harris, historian Manu Pillai, independent journalist Meena Menon, editor Naresh Fernandes, and Anil Dharker, author and Founder-Director of the festival, constitute the jury for the Non-Fiction category.

The jury for the Business category features Anil Gupta, Kiran Karnik, Raghunath Mashelkar, Govindraj Ethiraj, and Mini Menon.

The longlist for the Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards 2020:

Book of the Year (Fiction) —

1. A People’s History of Heaven - Mathangi Subramanian (Penguin Random House)

2. Amnesty - Aravind Adiga (Pan Macmillan)

3. Girl Made of Gold - Gitanjali Kolanad (Juggernaut)

4. Memory of Light - Ruth Vanita (Penguin Random House)

5. Prelude to a Riot - Annie Zaidi (Aleph)

6. The Merman and the Book of Power: A Quissa - Musharraf Ali Farooqui (Aleph)

Book of the Year (Non-Fiction) —

1. A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of VK Krishna Menon - Jairam Ramesh (Penguin Random House)

2. A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane - Samanth Subramanian (Simon & Schuster)

3. Akbar: The Great Mughal - Ira Mukhoty (Aleph)

4. The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire - William Dalrymple (Bloomsbury)

5. The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment - Joy Ma & Dilip D’Souza (Pan Macmillan)

6. Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers - TM Krishna (Westland)

First Book (Fiction) —

1. A Burning - Megha Majumdar (Penguin Random House)

2. Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line - Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House)

3. The Cliffhangers - Sabin Iqbal (Aleph)

4. These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light - Dharini Bhaskar (Hachette)

5. You Beneath Your Skin - Damyanti Biswas (Simon & Schuster)

6. What’s Wrong with You, Karthik? - Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (Pan Macmillan)

First Book (Non- Fiction) —

1. Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats - Viju B (Penguin Random House)

2. Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul - Taran N Khan (Penguin Random House)

3. Tales from The Tail End: My Cancer Diary - Ananya Mukherjee (Speaking Tiger)

4. The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country - Ashutosh Bhardwaj (HarperCollins)

5. The Great Repression: The Story of Sedition in India - Chitranshul Sinha (Penguin Random House)

6. The Lotus Years: Political Life in India in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi - Ashwini Bhatnagar (Hachette)

Business Book of the Year —

1. Excellence Has No Borders: How a Doctorpreneur Created a World-class Cancer Hospital Chain - BS Ajaikumar with Hemanth Gorur (Penguin Random House)

2. India Unlimited: Reclaiming the Lost Glory - Arvind Panagariya (HarperCollins)

3. Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Workplace - Parmesh Shahani (Westland)

4. The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever - Sudhir Sitapati (Juggernaut)

5. The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India - Sunil Kant Munjal (HarperCollins)

6. The Tech Whisperer: On Digital Transformation and the Technologies that Enable it - Jaspreet Bindra (Penguin Random House)