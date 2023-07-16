Get ready to embark on another extraordinary culinary and travel adventure with most loved and maverick traveller and food enthusiast Rocky Singh on the new season of the super-hit digital series – #RoadTrippinWithRocky.

This time Rocky will treat the viewers to not just lip-smacking delights but also to breath-taking vistas of India’s Spice Garden – Kerala. Viewers can follow his journey from 17 th July to 28 th July, across History TV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts.

The road trip starts from the pristine Kovalam Beach and then moves on to the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. From there a long journey to Kochi begins and after a few stops the trip culminates in Coimbatore. On the way, Rocky will make pitstops at Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad, soaking in the monsoon-kissed landscape while enjoying copious amounts of the famed Malayali cuisine with appams & parottas and sampling the best of Ayurveda across Kerala in an ongoing well-being and massage therapy at the Taj Green Cove in Kovalam, Taj Kumarakom Resort and Spa and at Taj Malabar resort and Spa Kochi not to mention the sampling of many hidden treasures of the cuisine of Kerala.

Also planned is some typical Kerala toddy shop partying with fresh toddy and incredible unique flavours at Aatumukham toddy shop in Kainakary and the terrific Mullapandal toddy shop at Thrippunithura.

Rocky will reach Kochi on 23 rd July and will make most of this opportunity to explore Kochi and Fort Kochi over the next 2 days. Be it feasting like the erstwhile Travancore royalty in Kochi or grabbing a peaceful meal at Kashi Café in Fort Kochi or enjoying the catch of the day at a shack near the fishing nets, Rocky has it on his list including finding a vegan meal in Fort Kochi!

He will be stopping for one day in Thrissur, 26 th July, for the unmissable traditional lunch in a clay plate at Ambiswami Catering Services followed by the unquestionably best payasam in all of Thrissur – The Ambiswami Payasam. The performance of the #Roadtrippin series on social media has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Over 14 seasons it has cultivated a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits each new season. With its digital-first approach, the series perfectly caters to today’s audience who crave bite-sized entertainment on the go. Its winning combination of humour, quirkiness, and spontaneity ensures its continued success. To date, the series has embarked on captivating journeys, spanning over 18K kilometres across 22 states, garnering an impressive 1.35 billion impressions and over 400 million video views.

#RoadTrippinWithRocky Season 7 – Tune into the journey 17th July onwards on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Thread accounts.