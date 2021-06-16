Swatilekha Sengupta, veteran Bengali actress and thespian, passes away aged 71 in Kolkata
Sengupta was cast by Satyajit Ray for the portrayal of the character Bimala in Ghare Baire, which was based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous novel.
Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney ailments, her family said.
She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini. She was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems. She died around 3 pm, Sohini told PTI.
Swatilekha, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, was one of the spearheads of theatre group Nandikar along with her husband and daughter.
She was cast by Satyajit Ray for the portrayal of the character Bimala in Ghare Baire, which was based on Rabindranath Tagore's eponymous novel.
She also played the character of Arati in Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's blockbuster Bela Seshe.
In both films, she was cast opposite Soumitra Chatterjee.
also read
Brother of 'possessed' boy whose story is retold in The Conjuring 3 speaks out against film's focus on his family's trauma
Carl Glatzel left Connecticut because of the painful events that started when his brother, David, began having hallucinations and delusions as a boy.
Tango, Argentina's cultural mainstay, faces crisis as dancers and musicians struggle with unemployment, inability to perform
Equally damaging has been the closing of borders, preventing the arrival of tourists, the main source of financing for the local tango industry.
Having evolved over millions of years to help us survive, how our body clock determines immunity
Research spanning over half a century now shows our bodies actually respond differently at day and night.