The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains in India, Suresh C Shah succumbed to COVID-19 on 25 May after developing cardiac issues, reports The News Minute. Shah is also considered one of the leading publishers of books in Kannada, reports The Hindu.

Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.

The son of a Mumbai cotton broker, Shah became a railway coolie while still in school. He quit his studies and joined a distribution company, which led him to relocate to Bengaluru to open a branch of the company in the 1960s. He founded Sapna Book House in 1967, which operated from a rented shop and went on to become one of the largest book stores in Asia, reports The Hindu.

The Mines and Geology Minister for Karnataka, Murugesh Nirani, as well as many Twitter users condoled Shah's death.

Saddened by the demise of Shri Suresh Shah, the founder of Sapna Book House. His efforts of making it India’s biggest book chain is inspiring. The store in Gandhinagar is not only Bengaluru's heritage but every bibliophiles' paradise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/sDZfLEUMHx — Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani (@NiraniMurugesh) May 25, 2021

Sapna wasn't a fancy bookstore, no frills but plain vanilla. Something for everyone: exam prep, dictionaries, comics. Lots of books for rural libraries were sourced from there. I found a beautiful new translation of Anna Karenina at the Residency Road store. — Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta (@readingkafka) May 26, 2021

Most Bengalurians have surely visited and brought books at one of Sapna Book House outlets. SBH changed the book business outlook in the city, from narrow lanes of Avenue road to swanky book stores. Made book buying a pleasurable experience much before other players entered. — Prashanth ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ 🇮🇳 (@pvaidyaraj) May 26, 2021

The book house is now run by his grandson Nijesh Shah and his other descendants, reports The News Minute.

With inputs from Press Trust of India