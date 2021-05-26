Art-and-culture

Suresh C Shah, founder of Sapna Book House and publisher of Kannada books, passes away due to COVID-19

Shah founded Sapna Book House in 1967, which operated from a rented shop and went on to become one of the largest book stores in Asia.

FP Staff May 26, 2021 12:36:09 IST
Suresh C Shah. Image via Twitter/NiraniMurugesh

The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains in India, Suresh C Shah succumbed to COVID-19 on 25 May after developing cardiac issues, reports The News Minute. Shah is also considered one of the leading publishers of books in Kannada, reports The Hindu.

Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.

The son of a Mumbai cotton broker, Shah became a railway coolie while still in school. He quit his studies and joined a distribution company, which led him to relocate to Bengaluru to open a branch of the company in the 1960s. He founded Sapna Book House in 1967, which operated from a rented shop and went on to become one of the largest book stores in Asia, reports The Hindu.

The Mines and Geology Minister for Karnataka, Murugesh Nirani, as well as many Twitter users condoled Shah's death.

The book house is now run by his grandson Nijesh Shah and his other descendants, reports The News Minute.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: May 26, 2021 12:36:09 IST

