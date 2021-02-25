Speak, Okinawa book review: Elizabeth Miki Brina’s memoir is a powerful history of her family, US occupation of Okinawa
Elizabeth Miki Brina is vulnerable, raw, and relatable, and her stories will no doubt cause readers to reflect on their relationships with their own parents.
Elizabeth Miki Brina’s Speak, Okinawa is a masterful memoir in which Brina examines the complex relationship she has with her interracial parents. Brina’s father, white and American, met her mother, who is from the island of Okinawa, while he was stationed there on a US military base. The two settled in the United States, where Brina’s mother spent decades feeling lonely and out of place.
Brina grew up feeling close to her father and resenting her mother. Desperate to feel wholly American, she pushed her mother away, embarrassed of her accent and overall inability to truly assimilate.
In this investigation of her childhood, Brina begins to see things differently. She looks at life from her mother’s perspective, and now, she starts to understand the depth of her pain, pain she endured from leaving behind all she knew and loved, and also the pain of calling occupied land home.
Speak, Okinawa is both a mediation on Brina’s own family as well as a powerful history of the United States occupation of Okinawa, where it maintains a massive military presence to this day.
Brina’s writing is crisp, captivating and profound. She is vulnerable, raw, and relatable, and her stories will no doubt cause readers to reflect on their relationships with their own parents. As educational as it is entertaining, Speak, Okinawa is well worth the read.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 3 sessions to watch out for feature Anupam Kher, Anand Neelakantan
The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.
Watch: On Day 2 of Delhi Literature Fest 2021, Satyarth Nayak discusses Sridevi's nationwide stardom
The session included questions about Sridevi's career as a child actor, how her stardom reached its zenith at a point when the Hindi film industry was unable to offer a role that matched her stature, and her biggest fear — loneliness.
Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Literary extravaganza opens on virtual stage for its 14th edition
"Our effort has really been how to capture the essence of this incredible festival with colours, with gaiety, with music, with great food, with networking."