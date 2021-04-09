Art-and-culture

Shreyas Talpade launches Nine Rasa, an OTT platform dedicated to theatre and performing arts

While unveiling the platform, the actor shared that all the content that is showcased on stage will be available on Nine Rasa. The content includes skits, stand-up comedy, poetry, music, chats, dance and full-length plays.

FP Trending April 09, 2021 14:40:13 IST
Shreyas Talpade launches Nine Rasa, an OTT platform dedicated to theatre and performing arts

Shreyas Talpade's OTT platform, Nine Rasa will feature skits, stand up comedy, poetry, music and other performing arts showcased on stage. Image via Twitter

Actor Shreyas Talpade launched his OTT platform on 9 April. Named Nine Rasa, it is dedicated to different performing arts and theatre. The platform already has 100 hours of content which will go live in a phased manner.

While unveiling the platform, the actor shared that all the content that is showcased on stage will be available on Nine Rasa. The content includes skits, stand-up comedy, poetry, music, chats, dance and full-length plays.

The content will be available in several Indian languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, and English. Shreyas also said that in the coming days, they will also be launching performing arts content in other languages. These will include Malayalam, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bengali.

The name Nine Rasa has been derived from the Hindi term Nav Ras. This name has been chosen as it is an Indian name with a global appeal for the platform.

Before the launch of Nine Rasa, in a video interview with CNBC TV18, Shreyas had shared that the platform is for those who are theatre lovers but it also aims to take theatre to the hearts of people living in India and abroad.

“I personally feel that we do not need to intellectualise theatre because even street theatre is theatre, even Ram Leela is theatre, things that we do on stage is theatre” Shreyas had said. Adding that the youngsters probably have preconceived notions about theatres, the actor revealed that he wants them to only enjoy the magic of theatre.

Actors like Manish Choudhary, Sanjay Narvekar, Sapna Sand, Minu Jha, and many others are going to be appearing on Nine Rasa.

Updated Date: April 09, 2021 14:40:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bhaiaji Superhit trailer: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta's quirky chemistry enriches this laughathon
Entertainment

Bhaiaji Superhit trailer: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta's quirky chemistry enriches this laughathon

The second half of the Bhaiaji Superhit trailer teases a double role by Sunny Deol

Simmba: Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu's cameos in 'Aankh Maare' hint at possible Golmaal 5
Entertainment

Simmba: Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu's cameos in 'Aankh Maare' hint at possible Golmaal 5

The Golmaal boys struck a pose showing 5 fingers to the camera,arousing the speculation that another Golmaal film is in works

Atul Kulkarni to play historical character Prataprao Gujar
Entertainment

Atul Kulkarni to play historical character Prataprao Gujar

Seasoned actor Atul Kulkarni has been roped in to play Prataprao Gujar in a Marathi historical action film titled "Saat".