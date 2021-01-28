Seth Rogen's debut book, a collection of personal essays, to release in May 2020
Rogen's debut book will talk about his stand-up career, moving to LA as well as his childhood.
New York: Actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen has signed a deal with Crown — a Penguin Random House imprint — for his first book. Titled Yearbook, the collection of personal essays is scheduled to release on 11 May. Rogen is also reading the audiobook version, which comes out the same day.
I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 27, 2021
In a statement from the publisher on 27 January, purported to be from Rogen’s mother Sandy, she calls his literary endeavour “not really a memoir” but more like “a bunch of funny stories.” “He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk,” the statement reads.
Rogen was last seen in Big Mouth as Seth Goldberg, and the lead of the film An American Pickle. He serves as an Executive Producer on the series, The Boys.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
