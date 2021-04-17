Art-and-culture

Screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights to kick off Tribeca Film Festival in June

Set in New York’s Washington Heights, Jon M Chu’s In the Heights will premiere across every New York borough.

The Associated Press April 17, 2021 11:39:54 IST
A still from In the Heights. Image via The Associated Press/ Warner Bros.

New York: The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on 9 June, two days before the film opens in theaters and begins streaming.

Set in New York’s Washington Heights, Jon M Chu’s In the Heights will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theater in the film’s uptown neighborhood, festival organizers said on 16 April.

Tribeca — canceled last year due to the pandemic — is planning a festival beginning 9 June to take place in open-air venues around the city.

Writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M Chu on the sets of In the Heights. Image via The Associated Press/ Warner Bros.

In the Heights is the quintessential New York story of hard-work, resilience, and triumph. We are proud to feature this film as opening night where it can debut in its hometown in celebration of its New York roots and the Latinx community,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the festival.

Warner Bros. will release “In the Heights on 11 June in theaters and on HBO Max. The Tribeca Film Festival runs from 9 June to 20 June.

Updated Date: April 17, 2021 11:39:54 IST

