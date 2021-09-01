Ramya Nair is a researcher leading a project in Thanamir village, Nagaland. The indigenous Yimkhiung Naga residents own and manage a roughly 65-square-kilometre community forest.

By Aron White

The mountainous state of Nagaland in northeast India lies in one of the most biodiverse areas on Earth. More than half of the state is still covered by forest. With only one small national park and two wildlife sanctuaries, 88 percent of Nagaland’s forests are owned and managed by the communities who live alongside them.

This year, the world’s governments are negotiating a new framework of targets under the Convention on Biological Diversity to prevent catastrophic biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse. Attention has turned to what targets like protecting 30 percent of land and sea will mean in practice for communities living in biodiversity hotspots. It is increasingly recognised that the experiences and perspectives of indigenous people and local communities must be at the forefront of protected area management and design.

Ramya Nair is a researcher leading a project in Thanamir village, Nagaland, on the India-Myanmar border, with the NGO Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). The indigenous Yimkhiung Naga residents own and manage a roughly 65-square-kilometre community forest. The Third Pole spoke with Nair to learn how her research, conducted collaboratively with the people of Thanamir, aims to provide recommendations for the management of their forests in the interest of both wildlife and local livelihoods, while shining a spotlight on how local practices have kept the area’s biodiversity alive.

How did your project come about, and what are its aims?

The project was set up when the local community approached WPSI and said, ‘We want to know what animals live here and how to better protect them.’ WPSI’s local teams had conducted ad hoc surveys on mammal diversity for a few years, but there had been no systematic research. I joined the project with the idea of developing better structure around this work and generating robust socio-ecological baselines.

But our focus is not just ecology. We also want to understand the complex relationships people share with the natural world, including dependence on nature. Ultimately, we want to provide data and recommendations back to the village council on forest management, which are based in ecological and community wellbeing.

We’re trying to follow a collaborative model with equitable involvement of local people at every stage of the process, as much as possible. In our team of eight, seven are local residents, who have been working to place camera traps in the community forest. When placing camera traps, we go to the forest for a stretch of a week to 10 days. We often go birding in the morning and evening. Then, they have their own livelihoods to look after.

What are the main threats faced by these forests and their wildlife?

There aren’t a whole lot of sources of cash income, so most people depend on nature in one way or another. Farming is largely for subsistence and doesn’t create much income. Government aid is hard to come by. People depend on logging and limited hunting to generate much-needed cash for basic expenses like school fees for children. These do create pressures on the forest and wildlife.

We would call hunting sustainable where there is a healthy wildlife population, calibrated with local practices, and where consumption is mainly at a local scale, not so much to generate a sustained cash income.

What kind of protection does the forest receive at present?

Unlike in much of India, the majority of forests in Nagaland are legally owned and managed by local communities. Each village has its own forest with different management systems in place. At the village level, governance takes place through village councils. Alongside this, there are very active student unions who play a significant role in governance.