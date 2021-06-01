Mahapatra was the first Indian poet writing in English to win a Sahitya Akademi Award for poetry.

Eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra was admitted to the Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 . The 92-year-old is also suffering from other age-related ailments and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Considered one of the most important Indian English poets, Mahapatra is known for his collections like Waiting and A Rain of Rites which explore themes revolving around his memories, doubts and life experiences. It was his poem Relationship that won the bilingual poet from Odisha the Sahitya Akademi Award for English poetry in 1981, making him the first Indian English poet to do so. In May 2019, he also became the first Indian English poet to become a Fellow of the Sahitya Akademi.

The Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to wish the poet good health and a speedy recovery.

Hon'ble Governor is concerned to learn about the hospitalization of eminent poet and litterateur Padmashree Jayant Mohapatra after testing positive for #Covid. He wishes speedy recovery and good health of poet Mohapatra. — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) June 1, 2021

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କବି ଶ୍ରୀ ଜୟନ୍ତ ମହାପାତ୍ର କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ନେଇ ଅବଗତ ହେଲି। ତାଙ୍କର ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 1, 2021

Some of Mahapatra's earlier works also include the collections of short stories, The Green Gardener and Door of Paper: Essay and Memoirs. In 2009, the poet was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, which he returned three years later in protest against the rising intolerance in the country.