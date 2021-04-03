Notre Dame: Rector claims restoration of Paris cathedral will need 15-20 years
In the days following the 15 April 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.
Paris: The rector of Notre Dame said on 2 April that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”
Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the 'Crown of Thorns' at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.
He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”
In the days following the 15 April 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.
The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.
Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.
also read
Van Gogh masterpiece 'Street Scene in Montmartre' sells for $15.4 million in Paris Sotheby's auction
It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre while he was lodging with his brother Theo.
Maundy Thursday 2021: Messages and quotes for the occasion
The day commemorates the last supper of Jesus where he gave his disciples a new commandment which was to love one another.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 121-day torch relay kicks off countdown to delayed Summer Games
The first runner with the Olympic torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.