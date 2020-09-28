Noted writer and Sahitya Akademi awardee Dr GS Amur passes away aged 95
Known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English, Dr GS Amur was conferred with several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Rajyotsava Award and Bharatiya Bhasha Award.
Veteran critic and versatile writer Dr G S Amur died on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 95 and he died in his residence, they said.
The literateur, known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English, was a recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Rajyotsava Award and Bharatiya Bhasha Award.
His much-acclaimed books in Kannada include Are Kannada Kadambariya Belavanige, Arthaloka, Vyavasaya and Kaadambariya Swaroopa.
Mr Amur's English works included Forbidden Fruit, Views on Indo-Anglian Fiction and Colonial Consciousness in Commonwealth Literature.
According to a report by The Hindu, Amur had just been conferred with this year’s Nrupatunga award for lifetime’s work in literary criticism by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
In his condolence message, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Dr Amur got his doctorate for his thesis on The Concept of Comedy: A Re-statement.
"Amur had equal command over English and Kannada. He was the leading figure in critiquing the modern Kannada literature," he said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
