Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the 8 September 1996, premiere of the original Blue’s Clues, which aired six seasons’ worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Josh Dela Cruz and former Blue’s Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

New York: Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of Blues Clues & You! to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It’s not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said on 12 July.

Some original episodes of Blue’s Clues can be seen on the Paramount+ streaming service and, per 12 July's announcement, more will be made available to coincide with the anniversary. The show was rebooted as Blue’s Clues & You and is currently in its second season.

Blues Clues & You will have a special, It’s YOUR birthday episode on 17 September, which will allow young viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.