New Winnie the Pooh musical, developed by Jonathan Rockefeller, to open in October
The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers, and will be told using life-size puppetry.
Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.
Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.
The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from AA Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and The Aristocats.
Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation opens 21 October at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale 1 June.
also read
Podcasts about music overcome bulky process, mounting licensing costs through new hybrid format on Spotify
Spotify now offers space to "shows with music" and provides a novel approach to one of the podcast industry’s oldest problems.
At 50, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and its reflections on race, war and poverty remain relevant
Gaye produced What’s Going On himself – a revolutionary act at Motown. The result is a painfully beautiful protest album from first track to last.
Metropolitan Opera strikes new deal with artists as it gears up to reopen in September
The deal for the chorus, singers, dancers, actors, stage managers and staff directors would start 1 August, if ratified in a vote scheduled for 24 May. The new contract would start following the expiration of the current contract.