Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from AA Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and The Aristocats.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation opens 21 October at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale 1 June.