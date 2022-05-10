Music maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away; Narendra Modi tweets condolences
An recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had also composed music for films such as Silsila, Faasle, Chandni and Lamhe among others
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, has passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 84. He had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis, reports The Indian Express.
Shivkumar was born in Jammu and started learning santoor at the age of thirteen. The singer gave his first public performance in Mumbai in 1955.
He also composed music for many Hindi films in collaboration with Hariprasad Chaurasia. They came to be known as the Shiv-Hari music duo. Some of the movies they composed music for were musical hits, such as Silsila in 1980. Faasle (1985), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993).
Shivkumar Sharma is the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001
Check out PM Modi said on Shivkumar's demise
Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022
