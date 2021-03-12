More than 1.2 mn Dr Seuss books get sold during the author's birthday week following his estate's decision to cancel six titles
Dr Seuss was born on 2 March, 1904, and sales traditionally go up during his birthday week. But this year they likely received an extra shot because of his estate's decision of pulling six books owing to racial and ethnic stereotyping.
Oh, the books that sold last week by Dr Seuss.
More than 1.2 million copies of stories by the late children’s author sold in the first week of March — more than quadruple from the week before — following the news that his estate was pulling six books because of racial and ethnic stereotyping. For days virtually every book in the top 20 on Amazon’s bestseller list was by Dr Seuss.
According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of retail sales, the top sellers weren’t even the books being withdrawn. The Cat in the Hat sold more than 100,000 copies, compared to just 17,000 in the previous week. Green Eggs and Ham topped 90,000 copies, and One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish sold around 88,000.
The six books going out of print are And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer.
Dr Seuss was born on 2 March, 1904, and sales traditionally go up during his birthday week. But this year they likely received an extra shot because of those most opposed to the estate’s decision. Conservatives soon responded with allegations of “cancel culture,” as Fox News provided extensive coverage and such prominent Republicans as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released videos of themselves reading from Seuss books.
