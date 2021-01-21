Mihir Dalal's Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story wins 2020 Gaja Capital Business Book Prize

Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story documents how Sachin and Binny Bansal built their multi-billion-dollar company, as well as the complexities of power and hubris that led them to eventually sell it.

Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story by investigative journalist Mihir Dalal was declared the winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2020 on Thursday. The book, published by Pan Macmillan India, tells the story of how Sachin and Binny Bansal built Flipkart into a multi-billion-dollar company, as well as the complexities of power and hubris that led the founders to eventually sell the company.

"Mihir Dalal gets under the skin and takes no prisoners. This is a must read," reads the citation of the jury. The jury consisted of Narayan Ramachandran, the former Country Head of Morgan Stanley India, UK Sinha, Former Chairman of SEBI, and Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse, among others.

The other books competing for the title in this edition of the prize were Bottle of Lies by Katherine Eban, HDFC Bank 2.0 by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Saying No to Jugaad: The Making of Bigbasket by TN Hari and MS Subramanian, The Making of Hero by Sunil Munjal and The Moonshot Game by Rahul Chandra.

The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize was established in 2019 and has a purse of Rs 15 lakh for the winner. It honours authors and their works which celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. In its inaugural year, the prize was won by Girish Kuber for his book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.