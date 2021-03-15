Marathi writer Nanda Khare refuses Sahitya Akademi Award for his 2014 novel Udya

Khare says he stopped accepting awards four years ago.

Marathi writer Nanda Khare has refused to accept the Sahitya Akademi Award for his 2014 novel Udya.

“I was conveyed this afternoon that my novel Udya was chosen for Sahitya Akademi award. I politely refused to accept the award since I have stopped accepting awards for the past four years. Society has given me a lot. So, I feel I shouldn’t accept more,” the Nagpur-based writer told the Indian Express. He also added that his decision was motivated by entirely personal reasons and there wasn't any political angle to it.

Vasant Abaji Dahake, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, was one of the three experts who chose the awardees. He said that none of the committee members were aware that Khare had stopped accepting awards.

The prestigious literary honours for 2020 were announced on 12 March. The award, which includes a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function.

“According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of award (ie between 1 January, 2014 and 31 December, 2018),” the Akademi said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)