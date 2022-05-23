In conversation with author Mala Mahesh on her book ‘Padma’ which deals with the struggles women go through because of infertility.

Society for ages has ingrained in our minds that childbirth fulfills a woman’s fundamental duty and that being a mother is a sacred and ultimate duty of a woman. Unable to meet such expectations because of physiological reasons women are often named names and mistreated. We may think that such ultra conservative behaviour are acts of the past and that our current times are free of such judgment but there are still women who suffer every day for an expectation that attaches meaning to their existence not only at the hands of the society but also by her own mind. An issue like this can tarnish a woman’s self-worth. Mala, in this book, shows us the relevancy of this subject by comparing two different women from two different time periods.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Why is there a taboo around infertility?

The responsibility of bringing the next generation into existence lies largely with the women and people tend to think that childbirth comes naturally to a woman. When that doesn’t happen as easily as perceived, then the pressures and expectations on her increase. There’s a sense of shame, like a feeling that you are not good enough because you can't do what comes easily to your family and friends. Another factor is that the problem could lie with the woman or man or maybe both. Even in today’s day and age, many men don’t like to accept that fact and refuse to even get themselves evaluated. Hence, the couple and mostly the woman, don’t reach out for help, for fear of being judged by her friends, family and society.

Were there any real-life experiences that influenced you to write the book?

No, I don’t have real-life experience on this matter, though I heard stories from my grandmother about one of my ancestors, who was unable to have a child. This lady suffered a lot of injustice and unnecessary barbs just for this reason. She carried the pain and burden of her infertility for many years, till her death. I felt it was unfair to blame her for something she couldn’t control. Since they lived in a large joint family during those times. I imagined it must have been difficult for her to watch the other daughters and daughters-in-law being pampered and showered with love when they conceived. This poor woman probably felt left out in her own home and her family’s insensitivity would have been so hard to cope with. I could empathize with her situation and was an inspiration to write this book.

The book is based in Kerala. Do you have any memories about that place that influenced you to write the book?

I was born and brought up in Mumbai but I am a Kerala Iyer. We’re a community of Tamil brahmins who moved to Kerala long ago. My grandparents and my father lived in Kerala before shifting to Mumbai. They have told me stories about their lives in the villages, which was a major influence in writing a story based out of Kerala.

Who are these two women? Are they someone real?

This is a work of fiction inspired by real-life incidents and stories heard over a period of time. I realised that the issues relating to infertility are as pertinent now as it was before. So, to make the book relevant to the present times, I created Naina’s character who also has trouble conceiving. In the story, a misogynistic remark by a relative about infertility leads to a series of events, which turns Naina’s life topsy-turvy. Recently my friend narrated an incident about one of her employee’s struggles with infertility. I found it unnerving that the details of the insensitive aunt’s remarks, mentioned in my novel, matched word to word with this real-life incident.

Why is the issue of infertility still so sensitive and why do people shy away from any kind of positive discussion around it?

A lot of people feel awkward to openly talk about sex, their body and problems associated with it to an outsider. It’s unlike discussing other health problems like diabetes or high blood pressure. It would help if there’s more awareness, understanding, and encouragement in the community for more open discussions on this issue. Creation of more support groups could help people share their problems with others.

How can infertility affect both urban and rural women and how even with our modernization the scene has not changed much even in an urban setup?

Infertility issues maybe higher in urban women than in rural areas but the challenges to address them may be different. In rural places, the access to clinics offering assisted reproductive technology are fewer. The cost of these procedures can also be prohibitive for lower income groups, so more effort would be needed to inform the couple about the facilities available, insurance coverage and their premiums.

Perhaps lack of understanding, myths surrounding infertility, and the resultant loneliness and pain of those suffering are about the same in the rural and urban population. People do not realise difficulties surrounding childbirth are rather common and even lesser numbers go for testing. If they do get tested, many of them could get treated with simpler treatments. Not all of them may need these procedures. The good news is that the changes may be slow but it’s happening. There are more IVF centers opening in rural areas too and steps are being taken to create awareness amongst the public about this issue.

How does this whole taboo around infertility affect the victim mentally?

It can cause anxiety and isolation, which can lead to depression in the person. They often blame themselves, even though they know the problem is out of their control. There’s already a pre-existing taboo for mental health problems. So, seeking help for the psychological effects of infertility would add another layer of challenge for people facing this issue.

Does your book offer any solution?

I hope my book creates a level of empathy towards this issue. It’s not as if the public are heartless or uncaring but sometimes, we all get involved in our own world and have no time or headspace to look into someone else’s problems. I hope my story would encourage more discussions in the public to allow people to share their pain and experiences and provide a path for others to follow. While it’s important for the community to be sensitive and understanding, it does take time. The other option would be to look into yourself truthfully and see what you really want in life? Examine your motives and then communicate them to your family, friends or therapist. It would help the most when we ourselves find a solution to our problems. I would like to quote two lines from my book: “Truth and courage are interlinked. Whenever your courage fails, staying on the path of truth will give you the guts to stick to your convictions.”

There are women who don't want to have a kid by choice and yet they have to go through a lot of humiliation and answering questions. Why is it that your book didn't touch upon that issue?

Just a few days ago, I read an article about a couple who were suing their son and daughter-in-law because the couple didn’t have children for six years since they were married. I found it both comical and sad that the parents demanded a sum of rupees five crores if the couple don’t have a child within a year. My book is a parallel about two women across different time periods facing the issues that are particular to their time. But both women want children for their own reasons. So, I felt touching on areas where couples are childless out of choice, would deviate the focus from the main plot and slow down the pace of fiction.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.