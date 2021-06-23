Los Angeles Philharmonic to return to Walt Disney Concert Hall after closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
The 2021/22 season was announced on 22 June by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and executives of the LA Philharmonic.
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Philharmonic will return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on 9 October after a 19-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021/22 season was announced on 22 June by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and executives of the LA Philharmonic.
“Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us,” Dudamel said in a statement. “This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists.”
More than 10 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Los Angeles County, where case rates, hospitalisations and death have plunged in what was once an epicenter of the pandemic. The daily test positivity rate Monday was just 0.7 percent.
also read
Boston Symphony Orchestra to resume in-person concerts in September after 18-month pandemic induced hiatus
To celebrate the reopening of Symphony Hall, the BSO will present a free community concert on 3 October featuring Nelsons, Williams, Keith Lockhart and Thomas Wilkins.
Wasabi, the Pekingese, wins Best in Show at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club competition
It was a poignant win that came after one of his co-owners, archaeologist Iris Love, died last year of COVID-19.
Lack of healthcare, retirement schemes leads Lebanon's elderly to struggle for basic necessities during pandemic
Lebanon is one of only 16 countries in the world with no pension scheme for private sector workers in case of old age, disability and death, according to the ILO. The national social security program covers only 30 percent of the labor force, mainly giving one-time payments at retirement, and is dangerously underfunded.