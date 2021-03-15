Laxman Pai, renowned Goan painter and Padma Bhushan awardee, passes away at 95

Pai taught at the JJ School of Art and Goa College of Art, and was engaged in political movements like the Indian freedom struggle and Goa Liberation Movement.

Renowned painter and Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai died at his residence in Goa on the evening of 14 March, sources close to him said. He was 95. He breathed his last at his home in Dona Paula, they said.

Born in Margao, Goa in 1926, Pai was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

He pursued a diploma in art and painting at Mumbai's JJ School of Art and later served as a fellow who taught there too, reports Times of India. He was also the principal at the Goa College of Art. Among his artistic influences were Joan Miro and Mark Chagall. Pai was also engaged in politics, reports Indian Express; he participated in the Goa Liberation Movement and was jailed for his role in the Indian freedom struggle.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Pai's death. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said on Twitter.

Among Pai's latest works was a 100-foot acrylic on linen painting which he worked on in five parts and completed in four months.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India.