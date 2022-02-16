The litterateur had won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Jeevadhwani'

Kannada writer and poet Dr Chennaveera Kanavi breathed his last today, 16 February. The veteran poet was 94 years old when he passed away due to age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Dharwad.

Also known as ‘Samanvaya Kavi’ (Poet of Reconciliation), Kanavi was born in Hombal, Gadag district, on 28 June, 1928. He finished his schooling in Gadag, before moving to Dharwad for further studies. His literary talents were encouraged by then-principal of Karnataka College, VK Gokak, reports The Hindu.

Kanavi’s first book, Kavyakshi, was published in 1949. Known for his simple and unassuming nature, the noted poet then went on to publish 27 more books, which included poetry and essay collections.

He joined Karnataka University as a secretary of its publication wing in 1956. He remained at the varsity till he retired in 1983 as the director of the institute.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award for his poetry book Jeevadhwani. The noted poet had also received several honours including the Rajyotsava Award, Nrupathunga award, Pampa Award and the Sahitya Bangara Award.

He was a part of the Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi and the Kannada Development Authority. Kanavi aslso headed the Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee, which put forward new literary conventions.

The loss of the veteran litterateur was mourned by several prominent personalities. BJP President JP Nadda paid tribute to Kanavi and stated that his work will continue to inspire future generations.

Pained to learn about the demise of great Kannada poet and writer Chennaveera Kanavi Ji. His work will inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad time. Om Shanti — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 16, 2022

The Samanvaya Kavi’s demise was also mourned by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, who called him as one of the most creative writers in Kannada literature. Bommai also posted a tribute in Kannada on social media.

Bommai also stated that the loss of the veteran writer has dealt a huge loss to Kannada literature, as per PTI. The Chief Minister also reflected that he had known the veteran writer and his family for decades, stating that Kanavi was a “personification of humility who used to win the hearts through his soft-spoken and gentle nature”.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy also paid homage to the veteran poet and shared some lines from work.

Kanavi is survived by four sons and a daughter. The funeral of the noted poet will be held with full police honours.