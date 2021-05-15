John Legend to perform in ceremony marking 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre
Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on 31 May at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa: Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event official said on 14 May.
“When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the next level, John Legend was obviously a great fit,” 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission director Phil Armstrong told the Tulsa World.
Legend will headline the Remember & Rise event on 31 May at ONEOK Field.
The commission was created to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black.
Legend is scheduled to speak and perform during the event that Armstrong said will include other, yet to be announced speakers and performers.
Legend is a 12-time Grammy winner and has also won Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards.
Attendance at the ceremony will be limited to 6,000 and COVID precautions that include a masking requirement and a temperature screening will be in place.
also read
South Africa's romcom wave is reimagining Johannesburg, challenging notions of 'African backwardness'
South Africa’s Black romcoms break with the tales of racial reconciliation and the rainbow intimacies of a prior generation of English-language romantic comedies.
Black burial spaces, scattered across US, tell the story of country’s past of cemetery segregation
As these burial grounds for the dead mirrored the racial divisions of the living, Black communities organised to defend the dignity of their deceased and oppose racist cemetery policies.
Black artists dominate New York sales after growing visibility in galleries and a 'historical reevaluation'
American-born Jean-Michel Basquiat, of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent, becomes the first Black painter to headline both Christie's and Sotheby's main auctions, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.