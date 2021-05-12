Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting In this Case sells for $93.1 million in Christie's New York auction
In This Case reprises two dominant themes in Basquiat's work, anatomy and representation of African-American characters.
Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting In this Case sold for $93.1 million in an auction Tuesday at Christie's in New York, the second-highest price paid for a work by the late artist.
The 1983 painting, which depicts a skull on a red background, sold for $81 million, but with fees and commissions the final price came to $93.1 million, well above the estimate of $50 million.
It was another skull, Untitled, that set the record for the most expensive by Basquiat (1960-1988), which went for $110.5 million in May 2017 at Sotheby's in New York.
In This Case reprises two dominant themes in Basquiat's work, anatomy and representation of African-American characters.
In a sign of Basquiat's growing status in the art world, the same canvas was sold in November 2002 for just $999,500, barely more than a hundredth of the price paid on Tuesday.
With the exception of New York-based Basquiat, African American painters have long been undervalued by collectors and underrepresented in museums.
In recent years, the market has started a process of re-evaluating many of them. On Tuesday, Christie's had presented several Black artists as part of its big spring sale.
A Nina Chanel Abney work sold for $990,000, a Jordan Casteel went for $687,500 and a Rashid Johnson fetched $1.95 million.
A work by British artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye was sold for $1.95 million and a piece by Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui went under the hammer for $1.95 million, all of them setting new records.
also read
In United States, no big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws
One batch of bills seeks to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public schools.
Renowned Malayalam children's author Sumangala passes away at 87; CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses condolence
She had been awarded the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her contribution to children's literature.
Development projects lined up for Odisha's beaches known for their red ghost crabs
Talsari beach in Odisha and other beaches along the Balasore coast, draw many local tourists and wildlife enthusiasts hoping to get a glimpse of red ghost crabs that turn up every year in large numbers.