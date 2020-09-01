JCB Prize for Literature 2020: Annie Zaidi, debut novelist Megha Majumdar among writers longlisted for the literary award
While debut novelists such as Dharini Bhaskar and Megha Majumdar are among the writers longlised for the prize, translated works such as S Hareesh's Moustache and Ashoke Mukhopadhay's A Ballad of a Remittent Fever will also be among the works of fiction competing for the award.
The longlist for the 2020 JCB Prize for Literature was announced on 1 September, with a mix of debut novels and translations among the ten books contending for the prestigious literary award.
Making the cut in a longlist dominated by women authors is Manjul Bajaj, for her work In Search of Heer, a love story of the musically gifted Deedho Ranjha and the spirited Heer Syal set along the riverbanks of West Punjab. Another novel on the list, a poignant narrative of a household set against the simmering backdrop of the turmoil of 1980s Assam is Janhavi Barua's Undertow.
Deepa Anappara's Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line and Annie Zaidi's Prelude to a Riot have also made it into the 2020 longlist. The jury, chaired by author and professor Tejaswini Niranjana said of Zaidi's work,"With its many sharp insights into how people turn against those they have known for a very long time, Prelude to a Riot is filled with a sense of foreboding. Annie Zaidi takes the risk of adopting a very unusual narrative style and succeeds."
In 2019, it was Madhuri Vijay who was awarded this prize for her work, The Far Field, the story of a young woman, Shalini, from the city of Bengaluru whose quest to solve the mystery behind her mother's death takes her to the faraway mountains in the troubled northern region of Kashmir.
The JCB Literature Prize is awarded every year to a distinguished Indian author for a work of fiction with the winner taking home the handsome purse of Rs 25 lakh and the translator an amount of Rs 50, 000. The shortlist for the 2020 prize will be announced on 25 September.
Longlist for the JCB Prize for Literature 2020:
Deepa Anappara — Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line
Manjul Bajaj — In Search of Heer
Annie Zaidi — Prelude to a Riot
Tanuj Solanki — The Machine is Learning
Ashoke Mukhopadhay — A Ballad of Remittent Fever
Samit Basu — Chosen Spirits
Dharini Bhaskar — These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light
S Hareesh — Moustache
Megha Majumdar — A Burning
